Global Agricultural Drones Market, 2018-2026 - Major Players are Honeycomb, Ageagle, Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech, Yamaha, Eagle UAV Services, DJI, Parrot, Precisionhawk, and Trimble Navigation

The global agricultural drones market is expected to witness a growth of 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 - 2026.



The global agricultural drones market is likely to achieve great heights in the coming years with agriculture industry witnessing a shift from conventional to mechanized farming practices. Advancements in technology and resulting shift towards automated solutions is driving traditional farm equipment towards obsolescence, thereby creating demand for state-of-the-art automated solutions.



The rapid progressions in technology have led to development of agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) with superior imaging capabilities and features. The agricultural drone manufacturers across the globe are focusing on developing drones with technologies including GPS, GIS (Geographic Information System), and autopilot system to aid farmers in applications including crop scouting, field mapping, etc. The competences of drones to accurately sprinkle fertilizers without disturbing soil fertility is expected to boost their adoption for crop scouting applications in the coming years.



On the contrary, lack of technical know-how and limited availability of skilled labors for the operation of state-of-the-art drones is identified as the major factor inhibiting widespread adoption of drones. Furthermore, owning drones as a legal entity and acquiring privacy rights is another major concern for the market.



Some of the major and established players identified in the global agricultural drones market include Honeycomb Corporation, Ageagle LLC, Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Eagle UAV Services, DJI, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, and Trimble Navigation Limited.



In order to expand their offerings and better penetrate markets, the manufacturers are foreseeing an opportunity to expand their offerings by providing agricultural drones on rental basis.



