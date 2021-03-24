Global Agricultural Industry M2M/IoT Applications Market Report 2021: Precision Agriculture Market to Reach € 3.7 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for agricultural M2M and IoT applications evolve in 2021 and beyond?

The report covers the latest trends and developments in the emerging smart farming market. The analyst forecasts that the number of installed wireless devices for applications in agricultural production is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent from 22.5 million connections at the end of 2020 to 33.3 million connected devices by 2025.

Cellular connections amounted to 1.1 million at the end of 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0 percent to reach 2.1 million in 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry is the second consecutive strategy report analysing the latest developments on the global smart farming market covering precision farming, in-field monitoring, herd management and farm management software.

This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

The precision agriculture market to reach € 3.7 billion worldwide in 2025

The global market for precision agriculture solutions is forecasted to grow from € 2.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8 percent to reach about € 3.7 billion in 2025. A set of technologies are applied in precision farming practices, which are aimed at managing variations in the field to maximise yield, raise productivity and reduce consumption of agricultural inputs.

While solutions such as auto-guidance and machine monitoring and control via on-board displays today are mainstream technologies in the agricultural industry, telematics and Variable Rate Technology (VRT) are still in the early stages of adoption. Interoperability between solutions remains a challenge, although standardisation initiatives led by organisations such as Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation and AgGateway make progress. Most major agricultural equipment manufacturers have today initiatives related to precision agriculture although strategies vary markedly.

Leading vendors of precision agriculture solutions include the world's largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment Deere & Company, followed by the precision technology vendors Trimble, Topcon Positioning Systems, Raven Industries and Hexagon. Major input manufacturers like BASF, Bayer, Corteva Agriscience and Syngenta have entered the space primarily through acquisitions and focus on providing mapping tools and decision support for the purpose of input optimisation and yield maximisation. A group of companies have emerged as leaders on the nascent market for in-field sensor systems. These include Semios, Pessl Instruments with its METOS brand, Davis Instruments and Sencrop.

Dealerships play a crucial role in the agricultural industry as the customer base is dispersed across remote areas. "The increasingly complex technological environment that farmers operate in demands dealers to offer a greater extent of services to integrate and support the range of solutions that are used in precision farming", said Fredrik Stalbrand, Senior Analyst. Investments in dealership training and support enable companies to provide complete offerings including installation and integration with equipment that is used on the farm. "New entrants are thus challenged not only to offer value for farmers but also dealers. Investments in channel partners will be key to expansion", concluded Mr. Stalbrand.

This report answers the following questions:

What are the main applications for wireless IoT in agricultural production systems?

Which are the leading providers of precision farming technologies and in-field sensor systems?

What offerings are available from technology and service providers?

How are the OEMs and agricultural input producers involved in the ecosystem?

What are the main drivers and barriers for technology adoption in agricultural production?

What are the precision livestock farming strategies of animal monitoring specialists and dairy equipment manufacturers?

Which are the main application areas for cellular and LPWA connectivity?

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the agricultural technology value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments in crop and livestock production.

Profiles of 61 agricultural technology providers.

Detailed reviews of the latest precision agriculture initiatives

launched by industry players.

Summary of OEM propositions from manufacturers of agricultural equipment.

Forecasts by market segment, region and wireless technology lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 The agricultural sector

1.1 Agricultural production

1.1.1 Agricultural land use

1.1.2 Irrigated area and irrigation methods

1.1.3 Employment in agriculture

1.1.4 Forestry

1.1.5 The food and agribusiness value chain

1.2 Agricultural commodities

1.3 Demand for agricultural commodities

1.3.1 Population growth and economic development

1.3.2 Consumption of agricultural products

1.4 Agricultural operations

1.4.1 Farm income and capital expenditures

1.4.2 Mixed crop-livestock farming

1.4.3 Crop farming

1.4.4 Livestock farming

1.5 Agricultural equipment

2 Smart farming technologies and solutions

2.1 Smart farming infrastructure

2.1.1 Farm equipment segment

2.1.2 Field segment

2.1.3 Livestock segment

2.1.4 GNSS segment

2.1.5 Network segment

2.1.6 Backoffice segment

2.2 Machinery management

2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.3 Precision agriculture

2.3.1 Guidance and automated steering

2.3.2 Yield monitoring and mapping

2.3.3 Precision seeding

2.3.4 Precision fertilising

2.3.5 Precision spraying

2.4 Remote sensing

2.4.1 Satellite and drone imagery

2.5 Remote monitoring and control

2.5.1 Environmental monitoring

2.5.2 Pest monitoring and control

2.5.3 Irrigation management

2.6 Precision livestock farming

2.6.1 Pig management

2.6.2 Poultry management

2.6.3 Beef cattle management

2.6.4 Dairy herd management

2.7 Data management and predictive analytics

2.8 Business models and strategies

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Wireless technologies

3.1.4 Precision agriculture

3.1.5 In-field monitoring and control

3.1.6 Dairy herd management

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Precision farming industry players

3.3.2 Farm equipment players

3.3.3 Input industry players

3.3.4 Dairy equipment industry players

3.3.5 Telecom industry players

3.4 Market trends

3.4.1 The emerging digital ecosystem requires a shift towards collaboration

3.4.2 Larger herds drive the adoption of precision livestock farming technologies

3.4.3 IoT start-ups attract significant venture capital investments

3.4.4 Dealerships remain as gateways to customers

3.4.5 OEMs likely to extend free telematics subscription periods

3.4.6 Freemium strategies will intensify competition between software vendors

4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 AGCO

4.2 ARGO Tractors

4.3 CLAAS Group

4.4 CNH Industrial

4.5 Deere & Company

4.6 Komatsu

4.7 Krone

4.8 Kubota

4.9 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.10 Ponsse

4.11 SDF

4.12 Tigercat

5 Aftermarket solution providers

5.1 Precision farming

5.1.1 Ag Leader Technology

5.1.2 Agjunction

5.1.3 DICKEY-john

5.1.4 Farmers Edge

5.1.5 Hexagon

5.1.6 Raven Industries

5.1.7 Topcon Positioning Systems

5.1.8 Trimble

5.1.9 UniStrong

5.1.10 Yara

5.2 Remote monitoring and control

5.2.1 Arable Labs

5.2.2 AquaSpy

5.2.3 Campbell Scientific

5.2.4 CropX

5.2.5 Davis Instruments

5.2.6 DTN

5.2.7 Hortau

5.2.8 Jain Irrigation Systems

5.2.9 Libelium

5.2.10 Lindsay Corporation

5.2.11 Netafim

5.2.12 Pessl Instruments

5.2.13 Semios

5.2.14 Sencrop

5.2.15 Valmont Industries

5.3 Dairy herd management

5.3.1 Afimilk

5.3.2 Dairymaster

5.3.3 DeLaval

5.3.4 Farmnote

5.3.5 Fullwood Packo

5.3.6 GEA Group

5.3.7 Lely

5.3.8 Merck

5.3.9 Moocall

5.3.10 Nedap

5.3.11 Zoetis

5.4 Agricultural software

5.4.1 365FarmNet

5.4.2 BASF

5.4.3 The Climate Corporation (Bayer)

5.4.4 Conservis

5.4.5 Corteva Agriscience

5.4.6 DKE-Data

5.4.7 Farmers Business Network

5.4.8 FarmLogs

5.4.9 Farmobile

5.4.10 Isagri

5.4.11 Proagrica

5.4.12 Syngenta

5.4.13 Telus Agriculture



