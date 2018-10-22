Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) Technology Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural lubricants market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high adoption of agricultural machines which will eventually reduce human workforce. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the adoption of precision farming techniques. These techniques provide higher or equal yields with lower production cost than conventional practices.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the vitality in raw material prices. The fluctuation in the raw material prices will eventually affect the costs of agricultural lubricants.

Key vendors

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

FUCHS

Shell International

Total

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Mineral oil-based lubricants

Synthetic-based lubricants

Bio-based lubricants

Market opportunity by type



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of precision farming techniques

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian agricultural sector

Emergence of gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gl9nnf/global?w=5





