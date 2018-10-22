Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) Technology Gaining Momentum
The "Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural lubricants market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Agricultural Lubricants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high adoption of agricultural machines which will eventually reduce human workforce. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the adoption of precision farming techniques. These techniques provide higher or equal yields with lower production cost than conventional practices.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the vitality in raw material prices. The fluctuation in the raw material prices will eventually affect the costs of agricultural lubricants.
Key vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- FUCHS
- Shell International
- Total
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
Comparison by type
Mineral oil-based lubricants
Synthetic-based lubricants
Bio-based lubricants
Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Adoption of precision farming techniques
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian agricultural sector
Emergence of gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
