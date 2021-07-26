Global Agricultural Machinery Telematics Market Report 2021 Featuring John Deere, CNH Industrial, Trimble AG & Raven Industries
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integration of Connected Farming Solutions is Driving Telematics Adoption in the Agricultural Machinery Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service offers insight into the various technologies available for modern agriculture; it also studies the employment of technology in agricultural equipment and the operational benefits that can be availed.
The study analyzes key market participants and OEMs and offers a benchmarking of key participants in the farm equipment and connected technology industries in farming. Details pertaining to the various trends in the global farm equipment telematics industry, market drivers and restraints, guidelines to effectively participate in the global connected farm equipment market, and growth insights to cope with competitors are provided for readers.
Connectivity solutions in farm equipment are gaining significance due to implementation-related benefits. Cost savings from vehicle maintenance, the proactive detection of potential failures in operations, theft protection, location services, implement control and automation, and performance tracking are some of the key elements of connectivity solutions in farm equipment.
With the COVID-19 pandemic creating the need to monitor operator health, there has arisen a need for telematics solutions that can track the health and the behavior of farm equipment operators. The pandemic has also necessitated the modernization of global farming to cope with labor shortages and the disruption of farming operations.
OEMs and telematics providers are forming collaborations and working with local participants across the world to establish their presence and effectively introduce their products in international markets. Custom equipment is being tested and deployed in countries such as India to make usage more economical and profitable for farm owners. Sensor technology, IoT, and data analytics are critical to gathering data about equipment, field conditions, crop health, and other factors, which are crucial input in terms of farm management.
The automation of implements using robotic technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is gaining popularity over full autonomous operations as the latter involves more aggressive testing before deployment. Technology will help to holistically achieve the desired product and enable greater efficiency and profitability for farming communities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Farm Equipment Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Technology Features in Connected Farm Equipment
- Revenue Market Share - OEMs and Telematics Suppliers
- Connectivity in Farm Equipment - Roadmap
- Connected Farm Equipment - Technology Demand Trends
3. Connected Farm Equipment Market - Competitive Landscape
- OEMs and Telematics Providers - Solutions and Services Offered
- Digitalization of Services: Case Study - John Deere
- Competitive Benchmarking of OEM Connected Solutions
- Competitive Benchmarking of Telematics Suppliers' Solutions
- OEM Profile - John Deere
- OEM Profile - CNH Industrial
- Telematics Company Profile - Trimble Ag
- Telematics Company Profile - Raven Industries
4. Business Models and Market Pricing Analysis
- Digitalization of Services - OEMs versus Third-party Telematics Suppliers
- Business Models Created by Telematics in Agriculture
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Connected Farm Equipment Market, Scope of Analysis
- Farm Equipment Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Connected Farm Equipment Market
6. Key Growth Metrics - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Distribution Channels - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Growth Drivers - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Growth Driver Analysis - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Growth Restraints - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Forecast Assumptions - 2019-2027
- Total Addressable Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type
- Total Addressable Market - Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type
- Tractors' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global
- Tractors' Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global
- Combines' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global
- Combines' Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Global
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Global
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Market Share - OEMs and Telematics Suppliers
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Connected Farm Equipment Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Mergers and Acquisitions and Collaborations with Technology Providers for a Comprehensive Product/Solution Portfolio, 2020
8. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
9. Other Notable Participants in the Connected Farm Equipment Market
- OEM Profile - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- OEM Profile - AGCO
- OEM Profile - KUBOTA Corporation
- Telematics Company Profile - Ag Leader
- Telematics Company Profile - Sierra Wireless
- Telematics Company Profile - TELTONIKA
