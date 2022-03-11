Global Agricultural Sensors Market 2022: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Sensors Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural sensors market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $9.79 billion by 2026.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness of the benefits of alternative and optimized farming techniques that entail over conventional farming. The key sensor types are humidity sensor, mechanical sensor, water sensor, optical sensor, soil sensor, and others (livestock, electrochemical, pressure) which are being widely used in the agriculture industry for water management, soil management, climate, and dairy management.

Market Growth Drivers

Higher Yields in Comparison to Conventional Techniques

Trending Concept of Indoor Farming

Active Innovations by Research Institutions Backed by Government Initiatives

Increased Crop Failure Incidents in Conventional Farming

Market Challenges

Technical Disruption

High Volume of Produced Data

High Cost of Set-Up

Market Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Artificial Intelligence Based Solution Providers

Increased Traction of Precision Farming & Indoor Farming

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated global agricultural sensors market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to agricultural sensors and equipment?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global agricultural sensors market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agricultural sensors market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key agricultural sensors and equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of agricultural sensors and equipment, and what is their significance in the global market?

Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global agricultural sensors market, and what are their roles in the market?

How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for agricultural sensors and equipment?

Agricultural Sensors Market

Sensors used in smart farming are known as agriculture sensors. These sensors provide data that assist farmers in monitoring and optimizing crops by adapting to changes in environmental conditions. By positioning sensors, farmers can examine crop health at a micro scale, sustain resources, and reduce harsh environmental impact. The smart sensing technology enables farmers to remotely monitor their fields' pest population on a real-time basis. This helps them take immediate action to protect their crops, utilizing online cloud services and a dashboard.

With a better adoption of alternative farming techniques, countries with low agricultural production due to climatic conditions and low arable land can reinvent their agricultural sector. This would help the countries diversify and limit their vegetable and fruit imports. The global agricultural sensors market is expected to grow more in the coming years with increased emphasis on alternative and vertical farming and increased government initiatives worldwide for uplifting the global agricultural industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Application

The global agricultural sensors market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by soil management. This scenario is majorly attributed to the fact that soil is the prime part of the crop plantation process. Followed by soil management is water management, which accounts for the second-highest share in the concerned market. Water management forms the second most important step in the growth process. Timely irrigation and monitoring of the water and moisture content is necessary for the crops' healthy growth, so water management is likely to propel the application of related sensors.

Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Product

The global agricultural sensors market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by electrochemical sensors. These sensors have the highest demand as they help monitor and evaluate critical applications, including soil and water management. These sensors are likely to witness significant growth in the future years on account of the increasing demand for food production.

Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Region

North America was estimated to hold the highest share of about 24% in 2020, thereby accounting for a value of $1,003.9 million. The highest contributing country in the North America agricultural sensors market is the U.S. due to the prevalence of advanced technology and its implications in the farming sector to increase production. Also, North America is characterized as a tech-savvy region wherein every industry, including agriculture, is actively adopting smart technologies to achieve sustainable and efficient production.

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Acclima Inc.

Acuity Agriculture

AgriData

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

BaySpec, Inc.

Caipos GmbH

CropX Inc.

Cubert GmbH

Digital Agriculture ( Robert Bosch and BASF)

and BASF) FluroSat

Gamaya

HAIP Solution GmbH

Imec

Inno-spec GmbH

INO

Libelium

Precision Hawk

Pycno

The Yield Pty Ltd.

