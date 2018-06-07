Global Agricultural Tractor Robots Market 2018-2024

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Agricultural Tractor Robots proves its value by managing digital farming and implementing self-driving capabilities and features in real time provide farming management.

The agriculture industry is a $5 trillion industry representing 10% of global consumer spending, 40 percent of employment and 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Robotic tractors are positioned to help agriculture to be more precise, more efficient, and more productive. Use of many small tractors will help the soil base, creating less impact on compaction. Agricultural efficiency improvement is impactful to humanity, changing the size of the population, quality of life and making a better future.

Agricultural self-driving features for tractors are the beginning of a full rollout of robot technologies. Self-driving features in place depend on having a human control the tractors initially. This is a first step in building fully autonomous tractors. One of the main objections to completely trusting self-driving tractors seems to be the fear of potential accidents. When the vehicles are running unattended there are often obstacles encountered that may cause problems, raising the specter of ruining the tractor.



A $185 million market worldwide in 2017, the Agricultural Tractor Robots market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2024.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Agricultural Robot Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Digitization of Agricultural Markets

1.1.1 Shift to Digital Agriculture

1.1.2 Digital Farms a Reality

1.2 Challenges of Agricultural Robots

1.3 Automation In The Agricultural Industry

1.3.1 Robots Find A Place in the Agriculture Industry

1.3.2 Agricultural Robots Make Production More Efficient

1.3.3 Use Of Industrial Robots for Agriculture

1.3.4 Agricultural Robotics and Automation

1.3.5 Precision Agriculture Info, Analysis, Tools

1.3.6 Automatic Guidance

1.3.7 Autonomous Machines

1.3.8 Drones

1.3.9 Breeding + Sensors + Robots

1.4 Swarms of Precision Agriculture Robots

1.5 RAS Agricultural Robotics and Automation (AgRA) Technical Committee

1.6 Farm Bots Pick, Plant and Drive

1.6.1 Relying On Illegal Immigrants Can Be A Legal Liability

1.6.2 Harvest Automation Labor Process Automation

1.6.3 The Growing Season Is Also The Shipping Season



2. Robotic Agricultural Self- Driving Tractors Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Agriculture And Turf Automation Market Driving Forces

2.2 Agricultural Tractors with Self Driving Features Market Shares

2.2.1 John Deere

2.2.2 Case IH

2.2.3 New Holland

2.3 Agricultural Robot Self Driving Tractor Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide,2018-2024

2.3.1 Small, Medium and Large Agricultural Tractors with Self-Driving Features and Tractor Robot Market Forecasts,

2.3.2 Agricultural Tractors with Self-Driving Features and Tractor Robot Market Segments

2.3.3 Agricultural Tractors Installed Base and Self-Driving Tractor Robot Installed Base Market Forecasts, Percent Penetration

2.4 Agricultural Internet of Things (IoT)

2.4.1 Agriculture IoT Food Production Increases

2.4.2 Agriculture IoT: Global Shift to Use of Sensors

2.4.3 Agriculture Internet of Things: Venture Investment

2.4.4 Agriculture Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

2.4.5 IoT Crop Water Management

2.5 Agricultural Robotics

2.6 Harvests and Crop Production

2.7 Digital Farming

2.8 Robotic Agricultural Self Driving Tractor Regional Market Segments

2.8.1 Tractor Units with Self-Driving Features

2,4,1 Planting Equipment

2.9 Agricultural Tractor Robots Pricing

2.10 Agricultural Tractor Robots Regional Market Segments

2.10.1 AGCO

2.10.2 Japan

2.10.3 Sicily Tractor Harvesting



3. Agricultural Tractor Robots Research and Technology

3.1 Farm Tractor Auto-Steer Technology

3.1.1 The Future of Swarms

3.2 Technologies In Precision Agriculture

3.2.1 Robotic Tractor Advanced Sensors and Guidance Systems

3.2.2 Precise Control Provided by Autonomous Tractors

3.2.3 Autonomous Tractor Connectivity Made Practical

3.2.4 Mobile Devices

3.2.5 Robotics

3.3 Agricultural Robot Technologies

3.4 An Electronic System Improves Different Agriculture Processes



4. Agricultural Tractor Robots Company Profiles

4.1 Adigo Field Flux Robot

4.2 AGCO

4.2.1 AGCO Brands

4.2.2 AGCO Fendt GuideConnect System

4.2.3 AGCO Fendt Technology Ahead of The Legislation

4.2.4 AGCO Revenue

4.2.5 Arco Regional

4.2.6 2017 Global Harvest

4.2.7 ARCO Sales by Product

4.2.8 ARCO GuideConnect

4.2.9 ARCO Fendt GuideConnect

4.2.10 ARCO Future of Swarms

4.2.11 ARCO Fendt Farm Equipment

4.2.12 AGCO Agricultural Tractor Challenges

4.2.13 ARCO Valtra 130

4.3 Autonomous Tractor Corp. (ATC)

4.4 AutoProbe 132

4.4.1 AutoProbe Precision Agriculture High Quality Soil Sample

4.5 CNH Global (Case IH)

4.5.1 Case IH Seedbed

4.5.2 Case IH Seedbed, From Surface to Floor

4.5.3 Case IH Greater Convenience And Durability

4.5.4 Case IH Precision Disk

4.6 Chinese Agricultural Robots

4.7 Claas

4.8 Clearpath Robotics Grizzly RUV

4.9 John Deere

4.9.1 Deere & Company Revenue

4.9.2 John Deere Combines with Self-Driving Features

4.9.3 John Deere Commercially-Available Tractor Machines With Autonomous Features

4.9.4 John Deere Autonomous Mower

4.9.5 Deere Smaller Tractors Autonomous Driving in Groups

4.9.6 John Deere Autonomous Tractor

4.9.7 John Deere Crop Spraying

4.9.8 John Deere Autonomous Tractors

4.9.9 John Deere Acquires See & Spray' Robotics Startup Blue River Technology for $305m

4.9.10 John Deere / Blue River Technology

4.9.11 Blue River Remote Sensing Technology

4.9.12 Blue River Technology High-Throughput, Field-Based Phenotyping

4.9.13 Blue River Technology Zea 166

4.9.14 Blue River Technology Drone-Based Phenotyping

4.9.15 Blue River Technology Agricultural Robot

4.9.16 Blue River Precision Lettuce Thinning - 80/84" Beds

4.9.17 Lettuce Bot, Blue River Technology

4.9.18 Blue River Technology Investors

4.9.19 Blue River Technology Revenue

4.10 Iseki & Co

4.11 Kubota Tractor

4.12 Lovol

4.13 Mahindra Tractors

4.14 Bayer / Monsanto / Precision Planting

4.15 New Holland

4.15.1 EZ-Pilot

4.16 Nogchui Autonomous Tractor

4.16.1 Professor Nogchui Agricultural Tractor Robot Uses Navigation Sensor Called AGI-3 GPS Compass Made by TOPCON

4.16.2 Professor Nogchui Agricultural Tractor Robot Mapping System

4.16.3 Nogchui Autonomous Tractor Robot Management Systems

4.17 Sicily Tractor Harvesting

4.18 Yanmar

4.19 Agricultural Tractor Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqv9kk/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agricultural-tractor-robots-market-2018-2024-300661544.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

