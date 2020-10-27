Global Agro Textiles Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $8,779.5 Million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $15,311.87 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agro Textiles - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agro Textiles Market accounted for $8,779.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $15,311.87 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for high-quality food crops, rising adoption of hi-tech farming technique, and high demand for the superior or better quality of nourishment are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high production cost and complex manufacturing methods are hampering the growth of the market.



Agro textile materials mostly produce by synthetics in various decompositions, utilized in the mode of either woven or nonwovens. The Agro textiles are used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural and horticultural uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed and insect control, and extension of the growing season.



Based on the application, the agriculture segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the implementation of highly effective technologies in agricultural practices to improve the productivity and advancements in biotechnology which led to rapid change and evolution in traditional farming methods to a more scientific approach.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for food crops because of the rising population and increasing acreages of oilseeds particularly in South-East Asia and India.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Agro Textiles Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Weaving and Woven

5.3 Nonwoven

5.4 Knitting



6 Global Agro Textiles Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shade-Nets

6.3 Mulch-Mats

6.4 Fishing Nets

6.5 Anti-Hail Nets

6.6 Bird Protection Nets

6.7 Other Products

6.7.1 Windshield Nets

6.7.2 Root Ball Nets

6.7.3 Plant Nets

6.7.4 Pallet Net Covers

6.7.5 Leno Bags

6.7.6 Insect Nets

6.7.7 Harvesting Nets

6.7.8 Ground Cover

6.7.9 Crop Covers

6.7.10 Pond Liners



7 Global Agro Textiles Market, By Fiber

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyester

7.3 Nylon

7.4 Polyethylene

7.5 Jute

7.6 Polypropylene

7.7 Wool

7.8 Polyolefin



8 Global Agro Textiles Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Horticulture

8.3 Aquaculture

8.4 Agriculture

8.5 Planting/Forestry

8.6 Floriculture

8.7 Landscape Gardening

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Agro Engineering related Application

8.8.2 Animal Husbandry



9 Global Agro Textiles Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.

11.2 Tama Plastic Industry

11.3 SRF Limited

11.4 Neo Corp International Limited.

11.5 Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

11.6 Hy-Tex (UK) Limited

11.7 Beaulieu Technical Textiles

11.8 Diatex

11.9 CAPATEX Ltd.

11.10 Belton Industries, Inc.

11.11 Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd.

11.12 B&V Agro Irrigation Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czfn3u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

