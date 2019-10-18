Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029: Rapidly Evolving Deep Learning Techniques & Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Regulatory Scenario, Workflow, Therapeutic Application, Deployment Model, Modality, 19 Countries' Data, Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the role of AI in enhancing the treatment pathways expected to evolve in the future?

Image Analysis is currently the leading clinical application incorporating AI-based solutions. Which clinical applications of AI are expected to emerge in the field of medical imaging?

How are the industry players trying to overcome the challenges associated with the workflow integration of AI?

What is the strongest return on investment (RoI) driver bolstering the incorporation of AI in medical imaging?

What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with data availability?

How is the current dominating stake conquered by autonomous software providers expected to be impacted due to the evolving perception of end-users toward the incorporation of AI?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market to sustain the competition?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different AI-enabled solutions associated with each type of therapeutic application?

What is the scope of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What is the role of each type of player in AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market?

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, Forecast, 2019-2029



The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions industry analysis by the author, projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market generated $404.0 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market can primarily be attributed to the factors such as expanding the range of applications of AI, shortage of healthcare workforce, and huge R&D investments as well as fundings. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data and barriers to physician's adoption of AI.



Expert Quote



"AI has the potential to overcome the poor physician to patient ratio. The advent of deep learning algorithms has led to the development of novel AI solutions for use in the image analysis, decision support, and other areas of medical imaging."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market



The research report on global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the medical imaging market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.



Market Segmentation

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into hardware and software.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into image analysis, image acquisition, detection, reporting and communication, treatment decision support, triage, predictive analysis and risk assessment, and equipment maintenance.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of therapeutic application) is segmented into specialty imaging and general imaging.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of deployment model) is segmented into cloud and web-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of modality) is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, multimodality imaging systems, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Promising Potential of AI in Revolutionizing Medical Imaging

1.3 Awaited Technological Advancements

1.4 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Scenario

1.4.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Addressable Market and Future Potential (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making

2.3.2 Expanding Range of Applications

2.3.3 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce

2.3.4 Huge R&D investment

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data

2.4.2 Regulatory Challenges

2.4.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Rapidly Evolving Deep Learning Techniques

2.5.2 Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

2.5.3 Strong pipeline



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

3.1.2 Fundings and Investments

3.1.3 Product Approvals

3.1.3.1 U.S. FDA Approvals

3.1.3.2 CE Mark Approvals

3.1.3.3 PMDA Approvals

3.1.3.4 Others

3.1.4 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Autonomous Software Providers)

3.2.2 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Imaging Modality Providers)

3.2.3 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (Platform Providers, IT, and Computing Vendors)

3.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Product)

3.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Workflow)

3.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Modality)

3.3.4 Growth Share Matrix (by Specialty Imaging)



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 North America

4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in the U.S.

4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Other Countries

4.3 Physicians' Perception



5 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Perpetual Software License

5.2.2 Subscription Software License

5.2.3 Fee-Per Case Software License

5.3 Hardware



6 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Workflow)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Image Analysis

6.3 Image Acquisition

6.4 Detection

6.5 Reporting and Communication

6.6 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

6.7 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

6.8 Triage

6.9 Equipment Maintenance



7 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Therapeutic Application)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Specialty Imaging

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.2.1 Lung Cancer

7.2.2.2 Breast Cancer

7.2.2.3 Other Cancer Types

7.2.3 Neurology

7.2.4 Respiratory

7.2.5 Orthopedics

7.2.6 Others

7.3 General Imaging



8 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Deployment Model)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

8.3 On-Premise Solutions



9 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Modality)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

9.3 Magnetic Resonance (MR)

9.4 Ultrasound

9.5 X-Ray

9.6 Mammography

9.7 Multimodality Imaging Systems

9.8 Other Modalities



10 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Region)



11 Company Profiles



Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd.

Blackford Analysis Limited

ContextVision AB

EnvoyAI

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

iCAD, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mirada Medical Limited

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Resonance Health Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Synopsys, Inc.

Volpara Health Technologies Limited

VUNO lnc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wly6i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

