Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Analysis Report 2023-2032: Shift of AI Technology from On-Premises Solutions to Cloud- and Web-based Platform Approach Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Modality, Product, Deployment Model, Workflow, Therapeutic Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market was valued at $1,854.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $18,356.5 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 25.76% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness regarding the early detection of chronic disorders, the facilitation of better clinical decisions and increased accuracy with artificial intelligence, the shortage of healthcare workforce, technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products and the increasing regulatory approvals for them, and the increasing therapeutic applications of AI-enabled devices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is in the developing phase. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions in emerging countries, technological advancements in imaging devices, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and deep learning in imaging systems are some of the major opportunities in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are a significant number of collaborations among market players, the adoption of machine learning and deep learning in medical imaging, various new product offerings, and the expansion of companies into the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.

Impact of COVID-19

Immediately after the outbreak of COVID-19, the focus of the healthcare systems switched to managing the pandemic and related crises. This led to hospital budgets shrinking and thus resulted in the slow growth of AI.

However, AI is being deployed in radiology departments across the globe to help fight COVID-19, and AI-based tools are playing an important role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The adoption of AI in clinical settings increased during the pandemic owing to its numerous advantages in tackling COVID-19.

According to a study published in September 2021 by the Frontiers, titled "Artificial Intelligence for COVID-19: A Systematic Review," AI assisted in achieving high execution in diagnosis, prognosis evaluation, pandemic prediction, and drug discovery for COVID-19. Thus, there was an appositive impact of COVID-19 on the adoption of AI in clinical settings and clinical decision-making.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key players in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer AI-enabled medical imaging solutions.

Moreover, a detailed product benchmarking based on workflow, modality, and therapeutic application of the players operating in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches and approvals, and funding scenarios will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

In November 2022 , Aidoc received U.S. FDA approval for its CT-based AI solution for the diagnosis of aortic dissection (AD) and all vessel occlusions (VOs).

, Aidoc received U.S. FDA approval for its CT-based AI solution for the diagnosis of aortic dissection (AD) and all vessel occlusions (VOs). In September 2022 , Aidoc partnered with Sana Klinikum Lichtenberg, which is the largest German private hospital network of 55 facilities. Through this partnership, Aidoc's AI solution for pulmonary embolism (PE) will be integrated into all the facilities of Sana Klinikum Lichtenberg.

, Aidoc partnered with Sana Klinikum Lichtenberg, which is the largest German private hospital network of 55 facilities. Through this partnership, Aidoc's AI solution for pulmonary embolism (PE) will be integrated into all the facilities of Sana Klinikum Lichtenberg. In June 2022 , Blackford Analysis Limited partnered with Us2.ai to bring advanced echocardiography analysis tools to the Blackford Platform.

, Blackford Analysis Limited partnered with Us2.ai to bring advanced echocardiography analysis tools to the Blackford Platform. In May 2022 , Butterfly Network, Inc. partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to work on transforming patient care, health education, and medical research.

Market Segmentation

Based on modality, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is expected to be dominated by the computed tomography (CT) segment.

Based on product, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is dominated by the software segment.

Based on deployment model, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is dominated by the cloud- and web-based solutions segment.

Based on workflow, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is dominated by the image analysis segment.

Based on therapeutic application, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is dominated by the specialty imaging segment.

Based on region, the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is dominated by North America .

Key Companies Profiled

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Aidoc

Blackford Analysis Limited

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Caption Health

Carestream Health Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

VUNO, Inc.

Industry Outlook

Key Trends

Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

Adoption of Machine Learning and Deep Learning in Medical Imaging

Shift of AI Technology from On-Premises Solutions to Cloud- and Web-based Platform Approach

Rising Number of Start-Ups in the Market

Business Drivers

Increasing Awareness Regarding Early Detection of Chronic Disorders

Facilitation of Better Clinical Decision-Making and Increased Accuracy with Artificial Intelligence

Increasing Therapeutic Applications of AI-Enabled Devices

Technologically Advancements in AI-Enabled Products and the Increasing Regulatory Approvals for them

Business Restraints

Legal Implications of AI Systems

Increasing Security Breaches Leading to Privacy and Security Concerns for Healthcare Data

Business Opportunities

Increasing Opportunities for AI Imaging in Emerging Economies

Shortage of the Healthcare Workforce Leading to Increased Demand for AI-Enabled Solutions

Increasing Synergy Between Manufacturers and Hospitals

Regulatory Framework

Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

Regulatory Framework for Artificial Intelligence-Based FDA-Approved Medical Devices and Algorithms

Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

Regulatory Framework in Europe

Regulatory Framework in Japan

Regulatory Framework in China

Regulatory Framework in the Other Countries

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Aidoc

Case Study 2: iCAD, Inc.

Case Study 3: Qure.ai

Challenges for Implementation of AI-enabled Solutions in Medical Imaging

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions

Real World Evidence

iCAD, Inc.

Nanox Imaging LTD.

MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED

Subtle Medical, Inc.

Riverain Technologies, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toc31k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets