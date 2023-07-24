Global AI in Fintech Markets, 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Process Automation Propels AI in Fintech

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Fintech Market (2023-2028) by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Fintech Market is estimated to be USD 9.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.61 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.50%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market.

Market Segmentations

  • By Component, the market is classified into Solutions and Services Segments.
  • By Application, the market is classified into Virtual Assistance, Business Analytics & Reporting, Customer Behaviour Analytics and Other Segments.
  • By Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises Segments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Internet Penetration
  • Growing Demand for Process Automation in Financial Institutions

Restraints

  • High Cost of IT Set up
  • Concerns Regarding Handling Bulk Data

Opportunities

  • Rising Investment and Partnership by IT Sector
  • Advancement in Technology with Digitalization

Challenges

  • Threats Associated with the Cyber Security
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Company Profiles

  • Google LLC
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • Nuance Communications Inc. (Acquired by Microsoft Corp.)
  • ComplyAdvantage.com
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Amazon Web Service Inc.
  • Samsung
  • Ipsoft Inc.
  • Narrative Science
  • Active Intelligence Pte Ltd
  • TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs)
  • Trifacta Software Inc.
  • Data Minr Inc.
  • Sift Science Inc.
  • Pefin Holdings
  • WealthFront Inc.
  • Sentifi Ag
  • Next It Corp.

