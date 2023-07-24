Global AI in Fintech Markets, 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Process Automation Propels AI in Fintech

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Fintech Market (2023-2028) by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Fintech Market is estimated to be USD 9.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.61 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.50%.



Market Segmentations

By Component, the market is classified into Solutions and Services Segments.

By Application, the market is classified into Virtual Assistance, Business Analytics & Reporting, Customer Behaviour Analytics and Other Segments.

By Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises Segments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Internet Penetration

Growing Demand for Process Automation in Financial Institutions

Restraints

High Cost of IT Set up

Concerns Regarding Handling Bulk Data

Opportunities

Rising Investment and Partnership by IT Sector

Advancement in Technology with Digitalization

Challenges

Threats Associated with the Cyber Security

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Company Profiles

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc. (Acquired by Microsoft Corp.)

ComplyAdvantage.com

Salesforce.com Inc.

Amazon Web Service Inc.

Samsung

Ipsoft Inc.

Narrative Science

Active Intelligence Pte Ltd

TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs)

Trifacta Software Inc.

Data Minr Inc.

Sift Science Inc.

Pefin Holdings

WealthFront Inc.

Sentifi Ag

Next It Corp.

