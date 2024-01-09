Global AI In Media & Entertainment Market Analysis 2023-2030: Profiles of EMG, Gravity Media, GrayMeta, Matchroom Sport, Synthesia, AISportsWatch & PlaySight Interactive

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI In Media & Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Hardware/Equipment, Services), Application (Gaming, Personalization), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing popularity of virtual creation in the media & entertainment business, and its ability to create high-definition graphics and real-time virtual worlds, are driving the market forward.

Artificial intelligence is helping media companies to leverage these benefits by enhancing content management across various phases in the workflow of content processes, including smart content analysis and categorization, automatic image tagging, scalable personalization and predictions, time-saving content creation assistance, text intelligence and analysis, and voice-controlled platforms. AI technology providers work with broadcast companies to incorporate AI to optimize programming timetables. For Instance, the BBC has started many efforts to apply AI/ML to optimize and automate content management. These activities have been implemented in a live telecast and deliberated further in later segments. These projects precisely target workflow enhancements aiming at time and cost savings in creation and distribution.

The growing use of AI-based virtual production infrastructure in movie studios and TV shows is anticipated to upsurge the demand for motion capture workstations, virtual cameras, simulation cameras, and other virtual production hardware in the coming years. The rising popularity of realistic virtual elements and three-dimensional designs for movies and video games is expected to drive the demand for computer graphics cards.

Artificial Intelligence is implemented in the Media & Entertainment industry for trading or marketing, including design, advertisements, and film promotion. Smart AI frameworks can create extensive marketing and advertising solutions. Using Artificial Intelligence, predictive analytics can perform marketing procedures faster. Marketing software driven by AI helps create promotional approaches, address audience goals, and make effective customer solutions. For Instance, 'Alibaba Luban' is an AI-based graphic design software available. It is a marvel that produces visual designs a hundred times faster than humans, which means it will create 8000 banners in just a second.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Report Highlights

  • Based on solution, the services segment is expected to contribute a significant revenue share over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the lack of trained professionals in virtual production and VFX technology; film studios or moviemakers often hire qualified agencies and their services to implement VFX in their video productions
  • Based on application, the sales and marketing segment accounted for the leading revenue share in 2022. AI is used for trading or marketing aspects, including design, advertising, and promotions in the media & entertainment fields. Smart AI work-frames can develop creative marketing and advertising solutions
  • The North American region is projected to dominate the market and offers significant opportunities for industry expansion as substantial investments are being made in AI projects and related R&D activities

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. AI in Media & entertainment market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. AI in Media & entertainment market Analysis Tools
3.4. Pain Point Analysis

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Video Production, Broadcasting and Streaming
4.1. Artificial Intelligence Deployments in Broadcast & Media
4.2. Artificial Intelligence in Video Production
4.3. Artificial Intelligence in Video Encoding and Delivery Optimization
4.4. Machine Learning Applications in Streaming Technology

Chapter 5. AI in Media & entertainment market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. AI in Media & entertainment market: Solution Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Hardware/Equipment
5.4. Services

Chapter 6. AI in Media & entertainment market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. AI in Media & entertainment market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Gaming
6.4. Fake Story Detection
6.5. Plagiarism Detection
6.6. Personalization
6.7. Production Planning and Management
6.8. Talent Identification
6.9. Content Capture

Chapter 7. AI in Media & entertainment market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Benchmarking
8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.7. Strategy Mapping
8.8. Company Profiles/Listing

  • Amazon Web Services
  • EMG
  • Gearhouse South Africa
  • Gravity Media
  • GrayMeta
  • IBM
  • LMG
  • Matchroom Sport
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Production Resource Group
  • Synthesia
  • TAIT
  • Valossa Labs
  • Veritone
  • Pixellot
  • PlaySight Interactive
  • AISportsWatch
  • Spiideo
  • Sportway
  • EVS Broadcast Equipment
  • Hudl
  • Move.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5jmn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Educational Furniture Market Analysis Report 2033: A $6.19 Billion Industry by 2028 Fueled by Evolving Classroom Dynamics, Enrollment Surge and Government Initiatives

Global Educational Furniture Market Analysis Report 2033: A $6.19 Billion Industry by 2028 Fueled by Evolving Classroom Dynamics, Enrollment Surge and Government Initiatives

The "Global Educational Furniture Market: Analysis By Material, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with...
Global Airway Management Devices Market Report 2023-2033: Rising Demand for Advanced Airway Management Devices Driven by Surgical Surges and Chronic Illnesses

Global Airway Management Devices Market Report 2023-2033: Rising Demand for Advanced Airway Management Devices Driven by Surgical Surges and Chronic Illnesses

The "Global Airway Management Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Patient Age, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.