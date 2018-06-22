Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.76% with Agent Vi, Cisco, IBM, IntelliVision & Verint Dominating

The Global AI Powered Video Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of 41.76% during the period 2018-2022.



Global AI Powered Video Analytics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from software and services consisting of consultation, training, maintenance, and installation.



The growing attention among organizations for supply chain visibility will be a key trend for the market growth. Organizations are focusing on acquiring visibility over the business supply chain from the perspective of both the enterprises and consumers. These applications aid in monitoring the supply chain and alerting to identify problem areas.



According to the report, the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics will drive the market growth. Enterprises are adopting data integration solutions to overcome the difficult process of deploying and maintaining reliable data interfaces. AI-powered video analytics offers on-demand accessibility to real-time integration of data and analysis for effective and informed decision making.



Further, the report states that the rising concerns for data privacy and security will impact the market growth. With the devices being interconnected through the Internet, enterprises are concerned about data privacy and security concerns. IoT networks using video analytics consists of multiple devices that may cause interoperability issues. Growing issues with connectivity and data sharing are resulting in increased cybersecurity issues and data breaches.



Key vendors

Agent Vi

Cisco

IBM

IntelliVision

Verint

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Component Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



