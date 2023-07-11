Global AI Sensor Market to Reach $87.7 Billion by 2032: Rising Popularity of Several Life-saving Devices used in Hospitals Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Sensor Market with Recession Impact by Sensor Type, by Application, by Type, by Technology and Region - Global Forecast 2023 to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI sensor market size is expected to reach USD 87,750.48 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The accelerated urbanization and digitalization have a significant effect on the creation of smart infrastructure. Edge computing is a crucial technology that is being utilized more and more in smart infrastructure. It enables real-time data handling and analysis for smart sensors and other IOT devices. Edge computing processes data close to the source, reducing latency while increasing dependability and system efficiency.

As a consequence of the expanding urban population and the quickening urbanization process, there is a greater need for more sustainable and functional infrastructure solutions.

AI has proven to be a crucially innovative aspect of the coming digital era. Tech behemoths like International Business Machines Corporation, Facebook, Apple Inc., Google LLC, AWS, and Microsoft are generously funding the creation of AI. These companies are working to make AI more applicable to commercial use cases. Additionally, a lot of companies use AI technology to provide better client service.

The pandemic has emerged as a chance for AI-enabled computer systems to fight the outbreak as several tech juggernauts and start-ups started working on preventing, mitigating, and containing the virus. For instance, a diagnostic algorithm has been developed by the Damo Academy study centre of Chinese tech giant Alibaba to identify new coronavirus cases using the chest CT (Computerized Tomography) scan.

Companies Mentioned

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Goertek Inc. ( China )

) Baidu Inc. ( China )

) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US)

Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sensata Technologies Inc. (US)

Sensirion AG ( Switzerland )

) Sensortek Technology Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Silicon Sensing Systems Limited (UK)

Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) MEMSIC Semiconductor Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Movella Inc. (US)

Senodia Technologies ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V.Corporation

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

CaseWare RCM

Accenture

AI Sensor Market Report Highlights

Motion sensors are one of the most dominant sensors in the AI sensor market. These sensors are used to detect and measure objects' motion, speed, direction, and acceleration. They are widely used in various applications, including smartphones, wearables, smart homes, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation.

Consumer electronics are expected to account for highest market share during the forecasted period. Artificial intelligence has assumed a central role in household electronics. Mobile devices, smart TVs, speakers, virtual personal assistants, and distributed and wearable sensors are just a few of the products and services that stand to gain from AI advancements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period for AI sensors market due to presence of number of industries, including the consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, with a sizable portion of demand coming from countries like China , Japan , and India .

