Global Air Ambulance Services Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Ailments Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), By Service Model (Hospital-based, Community-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air ambulance services market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years, projected to reach a size of USD 32.9 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030

These services play a crucial role in providing rapid response and advanced medical care for emergency situations, particularly for patients with chronic diseases like cardiac ailments, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, and trauma cases.

Factors driving the market's expansion include the rising number of accidents, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuous technological advancements.

However, the high costs associated with availing air ambulance services during emergencies can be a burden for patients and their families. To alleviate this burden, reimbursement plans from various companies, such as Medicare and Medicaid, along with medical insurance guidelines and employee benefit plans, offer coverage for air ambulance services, making them more accessible to those in need.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has included an air medical reimbursement plan in the Affordable Care Act. It was estimated that around 49.0% of the U.S. population will be affected by chronic diseases by 2025. Cardiac diseases and stroke account for 30.0% of the deaths in the U.S. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Stroke is the second most common cause of death worldwide.

According to the WHO, it is estimated that by 2020, chronic diseases will account for 3/4th of the total deaths globally, out of which, 71% will be caused by ischemic heart diseases and 75% of deaths will be caused by stroke. India and China have a high prevalence of cardiac diseases.

Air Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the rotary-wing segment led the product segment in 2022 and accounted for 76.7% of the overall share. The rising number of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is the major factor propelling segment growth
  • The hospital-based segment led the services segment in 2022 and accounted for 79.9% of the overall share. It is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of emergency cases
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the projected period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Competitive Landscape

  • Air Methods
  • AMR
  • PHI Air Medical
  • Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance
  • Express Air Medical Transport
  • REVA, Inc.
  • Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC.
  • Acadian Ambulance
  • IAS Medical, Ltd.
  • American Air Ambulance
  • Global Air Response
  • AirMed International
  • Guardian Air (Pty) Ltd
  • AirLink Ambulance USMX
  • Life Flight Network

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Air Ambulance Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5. Air Ambulance Services Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Air Ambulance Services: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Air Ambulance Services Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Air Ambulance Services Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Rotary-Wing
4.4. Fixed-Wing

Chapter 5. Air Ambulance Services: Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Air Ambulance Services Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Air Ambulance Services Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Hospital-based
5.4. Community-based

Chapter 6. Air Ambulance Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Outlook
6.2. Air Ambulance Services Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway

