Global Air Cargo Container Market (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Cargo Composites, DokaSch & Satco Among Others
Aug 05, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Container - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Cargo Container market accounted for $266.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $474.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for transportation of numerous goods across the world in fewer periods is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the raise in usage of aviation fuel, which leads the airlines to hamper the flying hours of air cargo container aircraft, is hampering market growth.
The air cargo containers are carried on the lower deck for the passenger-carrying aircraft while the cargo aircraft use both upper and lower deck for carrying the containers. Most of the vital commercial airlines across the world have prepared their cargo aircraft and some passenger aircraft also carry cargo goods. These airlines use tradition made air cargo containers for their particular aircraft with ground handling equipment.
Based on the aircraft type, the wide-body aircraft segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high number of containers per aircraft, growing deliveries of wide-body aircraft and mounting demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.
By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing trade activities including transportation of cargo and goods related to the pharmaceutical industry is further strengthening the market explosion. Industry participants are present innovative solutions for pharmaceutical products transportation across the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Air Cargo Container Market include Cargo Composites, DokaSch GmbH, Satco Inc., VRR-Aviation, Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Norduyn Inc., PalNet GmbH, Envirotainer, Granger Aerospace and Nordisk Aviation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Deck Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Main Deck
5.3 Lower Deck
6 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Container Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Non-refrigerated Containers
6.2.1 LD2. LD3
6.2.2 LD6
6.2.3 LD-11
6.2.4 A-2
6.3 Refrigerated Containers
6.3.1 LD3
6.3.2 LD4
7 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Sales Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Container Repair
7.3 Container Manufacturing
8 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Very Large Aircraft
8.3 Narrow-Body Aircraft
8.4 Wide-Body Aircraft
9 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Material Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Metal Containers
9.3 Composite Containers
10 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military Aircraft
10.3 Passenger Aircraft
11 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Defense Forces
11.3 Commercial Airlines
12 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Cargo Composites
14.2 DokaSch GmbH
14.3 Satco Inc.
14.4 VRR-Aviation
14.5 Zodiac AirCargo Equipment
14.6 Norduyn Inc.
14.7 PalNet GmbH
14.8 Envirotainer
14.9 Granger Aerospace
14.10 Nordisk Aviation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66nsq5
