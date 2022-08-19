Global Air Cargo Container Market to Grow by 3.7% Yearly Through 2027

Aug 19, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Container Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global air cargo container market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global air cargo container market to grow with a CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on air cargo container market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on air cargo container market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air cargo container market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air cargo container market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The rising demand for transportation of various goods across the globe in a short span of time is a major factor driving the growth of the market for air cargo containers
2) Restraints
- The price of aviation fuel is one of the major concerns
3) Opportunities
- The air cargo container market has potential opportunities to grow in the future as the number of commercial airlines is increasing at a rapid pace, and E-commerce is also boosting its market demand
Segment Covered
The global air cargo container market is segmented on the basis of deck type, type, application type, and aircraft type.
The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Deck Type
- Lower Deck
- Main Deck
The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Type
- Refrigerated
- Non-Refrigerated
The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Application Type
- Passenger Aircraft
- Freighter Aircraft
The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Aircraft Type
- Narrow-body Aircraft
- Wide-body Aircraft
- Very Large Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Air Cargo Container Market Highlights
2.2. Air Cargo Container Market Projection
2.3. Air Cargo Container Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Air Cargo Container Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Air Cargo Container Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deck Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft Type
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Air Cargo Container Market
4. Air Cargo Container Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Deck Type
5.1. Lower Deck
5.2. Main Deck
6. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Type
6.1. Refrigerated
6.2. Non-Refrigerated
7. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Application Type
7.1. Passenger Aircraft
7.2. Freighter Aircraft
8. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Aircraft Type
8.1. Narrow-body Aircraft
8.2. Wide-body Aircraft
8.3. Very Large Aircraft
8.4. Military Aircraft
9. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Region 2021-2027
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Cargo Container Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Nordisk Aviation
10.2.2. Safran Aerosystems
10.2.3. VRR Aviation
10.2.4. ACL Airshop
10.2.5. Unilode
10.2.6. Granger Aerospace
10.2.7. PalNet GmbH
10.2.8. Satco Inc
10.2.9. Norduyn Inc
10.2.10. Envirotainer
