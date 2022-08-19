Global Air Cargo Container Market to Grow by 3.7% Yearly Through 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Container Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global air cargo container market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global air cargo container market to grow with a CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on air cargo container market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on air cargo container market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air cargo container market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air cargo container market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising demand for transportation of various goods across the globe in a short span of time is a major factor driving the growth of the market for air cargo containers

2) Restraints

The price of aviation fuel is one of the major concerns

3) Opportunities

The air cargo container market has potential opportunities to grow in the future as the number of commercial airlines is increasing at a rapid pace, and E-commerce is also boosting its market demand

Segment Covered

The global air cargo container market is segmented on the basis of deck type, type, application type, and aircraft type.



The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Deck Type

Lower Deck

Main Deck

The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Type

Refrigerated

Non-Refrigerated

The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Application Type

Passenger Aircraft

Freighter Aircraft

The Global Air Cargo Container Market by Aircraft Type

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Air Cargo Container Market Highlights

2.2. Air Cargo Container Market Projection

2.3. Air Cargo Container Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Air Cargo Container Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Air Cargo Container Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deck Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Air Cargo Container Market



4. Air Cargo Container Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Deck Type

5.1. Lower Deck

5.2. Main Deck



6. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Type

6.1. Refrigerated

6.2. Non-Refrigerated



7. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Application Type

7.1. Passenger Aircraft

7.2. Freighter Aircraft



8. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Aircraft Type

8.1. Narrow-body Aircraft

8.2. Wide-body Aircraft

8.3. Very Large Aircraft

8.4. Military Aircraft



9. Global Air Cargo Container Market by Region 2021-2027



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Cargo Container Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Nordisk Aviation

10.2.2. Safran Aerosystems

10.2.3. VRR Aviation

10.2.4. ACL Airshop

10.2.5. Unilode

10.2.6. Granger Aerospace

10.2.7. PalNet GmbH

10.2.8. Satco Inc

10.2.9. Norduyn Inc

10.2.10. Envirotainer



Companies Mentioned

Nordisk Aviation

Safran Aerosystems

VRR Aviation

ACL Airshop

Unilode

Granger Aerospace

PalNet GmbH

Satco Inc

Norduyn Inc

Envirotainer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kulxkl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets