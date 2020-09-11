Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Screening Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air Cargo Screening Systems Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



A boom in e-commerce due to online shopping has increased the air cargo volume over the past few years. This is expected to generate demand for advanced screening systems at airports to handle cargo of various sizes and type.



Also, with the growth in air cargo, several airports in the world are constructing dedicated air cargo terminal which is expected to further propel the demand for air cargo screening systems in the coming years.



The air cargo industry is a considerable target for terror attacks and in the past few attempts have been made to ship explosive materials which has raised concerns and has resulted in further tightening of the regulations in terms of screening.



Stringent regulations related to the screening of air cargo by TSA and other regulatory bodies in EU has forced several airports to enhance their existing cargo screening systems.



Key Market Trends



Explosives trace detectors (ETD) are explosive detection equipment able to detect explosives of small magnitudes. Devices similar to ETDs are also used to detect narcotics. The modern screening methods of today are proficient and powerful in screening high volumes of cargo. Explosive Trace Detection systems dominated the market in 2019, due to their capability to detect minute objects and narcotics. ETD's are used in many airports as this technology is used to detain people handling narcotics and explosives and to identify traffickers of prohibited material. Investments in newer technologies of explosive and narcotics trace detection equipment is likely to help the government prevent or reduce terrorism in these regions. Innovation in technologies and a shift towards cost-effective and reliable explosive and narcotics trace detection devices are likely to create more opportunities in the market. Hence, investment in such technologies is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific and North America is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific and North America are anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the rising cargo traffic and improving infrastructure. The air cargo protection policies of the United States have been focused on two main perceived threats like detonation of concealed explosives in an air cargo shipment midflight and the possible hijacking of a large all-cargo aircraft to attack a ground target, such as a major population center, critical infrastructure, or a critical national security asset. The TSA (Transport Security Administration) established a voluntary Certified Cargo Screening Program (CCSP) that allows TSA-approved cargo screening carried out by industry personnel, to take place at off-airport manufacturing sites, warehouses, distribution centers, and freight transfer facilities. In 2018, air cargo worth USD 46,827 million was transported by the United States as exports and imports to Canada and Mexico. The imports accounted for 41.8% of the air cargo value in 2018. Additionally, some of the major airports in North America and Asia-Pacific are undergoing renovation or expansion, and utilization of newer technologies, for example, the cargo-screening technology based on X-ray radiography which is expected to drive the prospects of the air cargo screening systems market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, major countries like China, India, Japan, and Singapore are planning to construct new airports and to expand the existing airports. New airports will have dedicated terminals for cargo which will further propel the demand for screening systems from this region during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Explosive Detection Systems

5.1.2 Explosive Trace Detection Systems

5.1.3 Metal Detection Systems

5.1.4 Non-Computed Tomography (Non-CT) Transmission X- ray Devices

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Rapiscan System Inc.

6.2.2 L3 Security & Detection Systems

6.2.3 Smiths Detection Inc.

6.2.4 Leidos, Inc.

6.2.5 VOTI Detection Inc.

6.2.6 3DX-RAY

6.2.7 Teledyne UK Limited

6.2.8 Astrophysics Inc.

6.2.9 ICTS Europe S.A

6.2.10 Gilardoni S.p.A.

6.2.11 Autoclear, LLC

6.2.12 EAS Envimet Analytical Systems Ges.m.b.H.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lui78

