Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global air cargo security and screening systems market reached a value of US$ 673 Million in 2020. Air cargo security and screening systems are installed at airports by the airport authorities so that the rising flow and scrutiny of cargo consignment can be handled efficiently, accurately and quickly. Due to globalisation, a huge number of air service providers have entered causing an increase in air traffic and flow of cargo consignments on airports.

Air cargo security and screening systems help to scan the cargos without any errors and without the restriction of size of the cargo. Screenings based on X-rays, ETD and EDS technologies are currently used in major systems. These technologies create high penetration to detect and identify contraband and goods that might compromise safety and business operations. They are also highly automated and result in significant savings on manual labour and time.



Assured security is a key factor catalysing the demand of air cargo security and screening systems. These systems can scan parcels and detect hidden illegal items, such as explosives, weapons, chemicals, firearms and narcotics. In the recent past, a rising risk of attacks and threats through explosives have driven the increasing adoption of these technologies.

Moreover, these modern systems are capable of screening high volumes of cargo in shorter time spans. Due to a considerable increase in global air cargo traffic, the need for effective and powerful security and screening systems has also increased. Security check for cargo shipments through physical inspection was possible only in the past when the air cargo traffic was scanty, however, with the ascend in number of air cargo services, the airport authorities are under an increasing pressure of implementing such technologies that enhance screening and surveillance of high volumes of cargo. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global air cargo security and screening systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being 3DX-RAY, American Science and Engineering, L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc, Morpho Detection, LLC, Rapiscan Systems, Armstrong Monitoring, Astrophysics, Inc., CEIA, Autoclear LLC and Gilardoni.



This report provides a deep insight into the global air cargo security and screening systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the air cargo security and screening systems industry in any manner.



