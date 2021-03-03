Global Air Cargo Services Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $99.67 Billion in 2025 - Forecast to 2030
Mar 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air cargo services market is expected to grow from $56.48 billion in 2020 to $64.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.
Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global air cargo services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Major companies in the air cargo transport services market include Cathay Pacific Cargo; FedEx; The Emirates Group; United Parcel Service and DHL Aviation.
The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $99.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.
The air cargo transport services market consists of sales of air cargo transport services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes. The air cargo services market is segmented into air mail and air freight.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air cargo services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global air cargo services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global air cargo services market.
Air cargo companies are increasingly using block chain technology to improve efficiency, minimize losses, and prevent damage to cargo. Block chain technology allows air cargo companies to digitally track and record the change of custody for airline cargo containers, or Unit Load Devices (ULDs), as they journey between destinations.
For instance, block chain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is pushing for a standardized implementation in the logistics industry. Large industry players such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Union Pacific have signed on with BiTA. Sita, an air transport communications and information technology company estimate the possibility of using block chain technology to save $400M a year for the air cargo industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Air Cargo Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Air Cargo Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Air Cargo Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Air Cargo Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Air Cargo Services Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Air Cargo Services
9. Air Cargo Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Air Cargo Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Air Cargo Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Air Mail
- Air Freight
11.2. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation by Destination, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Domestic
- International
11.3. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Consumer Electronics
- Retail
- Third Party Logistics
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Others
11.4. Global Air Cargo Services Market, Segmentation by Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Express
- Regular
12. Air Cargo Services Market Metrics
12.1. Air Cargo Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Air Cargo Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Cathay Pacific Cargo
- FedEx
- The Emirates Group
- United Parcel Service
- DHL Aviation
