Global Air Filter Media Market to 2032: Decrease in the Quality of Air Globally is Expected to Contribute to Growth

The global air filter media market grew from $3.99 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The air filter media market is expected to grow to $5.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Major players in the air filter media market are 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Elta Group, Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), HVDS, Johns Manville, Lydall, Innovatec, Irema, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., and Superior Felt And Filtration LLC.

The air filter media market consists of sales paper, cotton and foam. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Air filter media refers to air filter material which is a filtering component used in air filters and depending upon the application different type of air filter is used. The air filter media is manufactured using short manmade, natural or fibreglass fibers that are formed into a paper-like material in paper-making equipment.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air filter media market in 2022. This region is expected to continue to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the air filter media mkarket report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of air filter media are nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, and filter paper. Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments mechanically, thermally, or chemically. Fiberglass is a material made of glass fibers woven into a texture that causes it to trap pockets of air. The different grades of air filter media are HEPA, MERV, and ULPA. Main applications of air filters include HVAC, air purifiers, face masks, APC, industrial manufacturing, and transportation. These are used in food & beverage, metal and mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, and other industries.



The decrease in the quality of air globally is expected to contribute to the growth of the air filter media market during the forecast period. Air pollution causes dangerous health problems such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, and cancers. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency's national ambient air quality standards, exposure to very fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 is considered safe as long as the person breathes an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air or less per day.

For instance, according to the 2021 World Air Quality Report, out of 117 countries, regions, and territories, 16 have exceeded 10 times of standard micrograms per cubic meter metric, and 20 exceeded 7 to 10 times of standard metric of micrograms per cubic meter. Therefore, the decrease in the quality of air globally boosted the demand for air filters or purifiers and this, in turn, drives the market for air filter media during the period.



Filter media manufacturers are increasingly using nanofibers or nano-coating on the filter media to increase the efficiency of dust separation.

For instance, Mann + Hummel, a manufacturer of filter and filter media has developed nanofiber coated filter media for highly effective separation of fine particles and efficiency of up to 99.99%. This filter is used in commercial vehicle air filters. Similarly, AWA Paper & Technological developed Nanowoven, a base filter media that is combined with a nanofiber web and this helps in capturing extremely fine carbon dust efficiently and it also increases the service life of the filter.



The countries covered in the air filter media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



