Global Air Purifier Market Report 2021-2028: Stay-at-Home (SAH) and Work-from-Home (WFH) Norms have Boosted the Demand

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 22.80 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The market for air purifiers is primarily driven by increasing air pollution levels, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of air purifiers.



Air purifiers assist in eliminating various health hazards caused by poor air quality by removing contaminants, including dust, smoke, and pollen. In addition, these products aid people suffering from asthma, airborne allergies, and other respiratory conditions. Thus, increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.



Lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, coupled with the stay-at-home and work-from-home norms, have boosted the demand for air purifiers in residential applications. Furthermore, the demand for air purifiers increased in healthcare and other commercial facilities amidst the pandemic owing to their ability to limit the spread of infectious diseases.



New product developments and technological advancements amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to augment the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Aurabeat Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, introduced Aurabeat AG+ Silver Ion Plasma Sterilization Air Purifier, which can eliminate more than 99.9% of COVID-19 within 30 minutes.



Air Purifier Market Report Highlights

The HEPA technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.9% share in 2020 owing to the high efficiency of HEPA filters in removing airborne particles as compared to other technologies, thereby augmenting its penetration in the market.

The commercial application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the growing demand for air purifiers in hospitals, universities, and government facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the APAC market, Malaysia is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period on account of worsening air quality due to urbanization and seasonal haze, coupled with the increasing health awareness and a growing emphasis on good indoor air quality.

is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period on account of worsening air quality due to urbanization and seasonal haze, coupled with the increasing health awareness and a growing emphasis on good indoor air quality. In September 2020 , MANN+HUMMEL introduced two new high-performance room air purifiers, namely OurAir TK 850, which is suitable for filtering the air in indoor spaces of up to 70 m , and the OurAir SQ 2500, which is ideal for spaces up to 200 m .

