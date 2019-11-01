Global Air Purifier Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2023: Rising Popularity of Smart Air Purifier with Introduction of New and Innovative Air Purifiers

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Purifier Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Air Purifier Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in depth analysis of the global air purifier market by value, by filter type, by end-user, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed regional analysis of the air purifier market, including the following regions: Asia pacific (China, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Americas (The US & Rest of Americas), Europe (UK & Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global air purifier market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global air purifier market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some air purifier market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Many local and regional air purifier manufacturers are offering air purifiers for particular end-user based on specific filter type.

The global air purifier market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The air purifier market is expected to increase due to growing industrial activities, rapid urbanization, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing construction activities, escalating carbon dioxide emissions, surge in the number of tobacco smokers, favorable government policies and initiatives, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, release of harmful byproducts, etc.

Furthermore, key players in the air purifier market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Air Purifier: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Air Purifiers

2.1.2 Benefits of Air Purifier

2.1.3 Factors to consider when Buying an Air Purifier

2.2 Air Purifier Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Air Purifier Segmentation by Filter Type

2.2.2 Air Purifier Segmentation by Area Outlook and End-user

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Air Purifier Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Air Purifier Market by Filter Type (High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbob, Electrostatic Precipitator and Ionic Filters)

3.1.3 Global Air Purifier Market by End-user (Commercial, Residential and Others)

3.1.4 Global Air Purifier Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Air Purifier Market: Filter Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Air Purifier Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Ionic Filters Air Purifier Market by Value

3.3 Global Air Purifier Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Residential Air Purifier Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Other Air Purifier Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by Filter Type (High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters and Electrostatic Precipitator)

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Filters Market by Value

4.1.4 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by End-user (Commercial and Residential)

4.1.5 Asia Pacific Commercial and Residential Air Purifier Market by Value

4.1.6 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by Region (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.7 China Air Purifier Market by Value

4.1.8 India Air Purifier Market by Value

4.1.9 Rest of Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by Value

4.2 Americas Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East and Africa Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Industrial Activities

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Construction Activities

5.1.5 Escalating Carbon Dioxide Emissions

5.1.6 Surge in the Number of Tobacco Smokers

5.1.7 Favorable Government Policies and Initiatives

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Release of Harmful Byproducts

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Popularity of Smart Air Purifier

5.3.2 Growing Use of Portable Air Purifier

5.3.3 Introduction of New and Innovative Air Purifiers

5.3.4 Shifting Preference towards Long-lasting Filters

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Air Purifier Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Air Purifier Market Players by Products/Services Comparison

6.3 Global Air Purifier Market Players by New Product Launch

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Honeywell International Inc.

7.3 Panasonic Corporation

7.4 Daikin Industries, Ltd.



