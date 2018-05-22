Global Air Purifiers Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Market is Estimated to Reach $33 Billion

The global air purifiers market was USD 16.35 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 33.15 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecasted period.

North America and Europe markets will witness moderate development during the period while Latin America, Middle East and Africa will witness very less growth. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing which will account for 35% of the market share by the end of 2023.

Drivers Vs. Constraints:

Factors leading to the growth of air purifier market include awareness among the people about intensifying pollution, increase in population, rising poor indoor air quality, increasing income and spending capacity of people in the growing economy. Further strict regulations of industrial emissions and concern about the health of workers also lead to increase in the market. Constraints include high cost and release of byproducts from air purifiers.

Industry Structure and Updates:



Various air purifier technologies include HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air), Electrostatic air purifiers and Ozone generators. Among these HEPA technology is the most effective which absorbs 99.97% of all particles, pollutants, allergens and dust.

Airocoide is the NASA technology that was used to filter Volatile Organic Compounds from air. This included HEPA technology that was virtually maintenance free and consumes very less power. Since 1998 this technology is used by food packers, wineries and grocery chains to protect their food from perishing.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Dynamics Global Air purifiers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type Global Air purifiers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component Global Air purifiers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry Global Air purifiers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region Company Market Share Analysis Company Profiles

Alen Corporation

Austin Air Systems

Levoit

Blue air

Camfil

Coway

Daikin

Eureka Forbes

Honeywell

Airmega

LG

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung

Iqair

Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bb2zv3/global_air?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-purifiers-market-2017-2018--2023---market-is-estimated-to-reach-33-billion-300652644.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

