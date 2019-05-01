Global Air Traffic Management Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025 - Opportunities in Satellite-Based ATC &Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Traffic Management Market by Airspace (Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management), Component (Hardware, Software), End Use (Commercial, Tactical), Investment Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air Traffic Management (ATM) market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 14.1 billion in 2018 to 18.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing airport investments and modernization of ATM infrastructure.

Based on end use, the commercial segment is projected to lead the ATM market during the forecast period

Based on end use, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ATM market in 2018. Increasing air travel has led to an increase in commercial air traffic. Commercial air traffic has been higher and has a greater frequency than tactical air traffic. This, in turn, leads to an increasing need for ATM systems to cope with the increasing commercial air traffic.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the ATM market in 2018 and the Europe market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the ATM market in 2018. Air traffic in the Asia Pacific has been growing at a very high rate; this has led to a demand for more airports and modernization of existing ones. China is the largest market in this region, followed by India. Rise in air passenger traffic has led to the introduction of new airlines, which has led to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries, which is simultaneously expected to boost the market for ATM in this region.

The Europe market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased brownfield airport investments as well as the Single European Sky program, which is expected to spur an increase in demand for ATM systems.

Major companies profiled in the report include Thales Group (France), Raytheon Company (US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Harris Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), and Saab AB (Sweden), among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air Traffic Management Market, 2018-2025

4.2 Air Traffic Management Market, By Airspace

4.3 Air Traffic Management Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Investments on Airports

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Number of Airports in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.1.3 Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of ATC Equipment

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Satellite-Based ATC

5.2.3.2 Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats in Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.2.4.3 Upgrading Existing Aircraft Fleets to Enable Utilization of the Advancements in Air Traffic Management



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Initiative

6.3 Onesky Australia Program

6.4 Advancements in Existing Technologies

6.4.1 Remote Tower System

6.4.2 Ground Based Augmentation System (GBAS)

6.4.3 Airport Safety Nets

6.4.4 AMAN/DMAN Integration Tools

6.4.5 Terminal Maneuvring Area (TMA) Using Rnp Based Operations

6.4.6 Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Systems in ATM

6.4.7 ADS-B Technology for ATM

6.4.8 Internet of Things (IoT) in ATM

6.4.9 Operation of Airspace as an Open Architecture IoT System

6.4.10 Use of IoT Concepts in the Management and Operation of Individual Devices

6.4.11 Improved Operations Management

6.4.12 Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movements Into ATC



7 Air Traffic Management, By Airspace

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air Traffic Services (ATS)

7.2.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC)

7.2.1.1 Major Share of the ATM Systems Used in ATC Towers

7.2.2 Flight Information Services (FIS)

7.2.2.1 Information Systems Providing Information to the Air Traffic

7.2.3 Alerting Services

7.2.3.1 Search & Rescue of Aircraft

7.3 Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

7.3.1 Maintaining the Balance of Aircraft Traffic on Ground and in Air

7.4 Airspace Management (ASM)

7.4.1 Efficient Design of the Available Airspace

7.5 Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)

7.5.1 Integral Information in the Form of Digital Data



8 Air Traffic Management, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Communication

8.2.1.1 Controller to Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC)

8.2.1.1.1 Connecting the Traffic With the Ground Based ATM Systems

8.2.1.2 Very High Frequency (VHF) Communication

8.2.1.2.1 Line of Sight Communication Between ATC and Aircraft

8.2.1.3 High Frequency (HF) Communication

8.2.1.3.1 Connection Between Aircraft Flying Over the Ocean and the ATC

8.2.1.4 Voice Communication Control System (VCCS)

8.2.1.4.1 Essential Hardware to Communicate Via Voice

8.2.2 Navigation

8.2.2.1 VHF Omni Directional Range (VOR)

8.2.2.2 Distance Measuring Equipment (DME)

8.2.2.3 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)

8.2.2.4 Non-Directional Beacon (NDB)

8.2.2.5 Remote Virtual Tower

8.2.3 Surveillance

8.2.3.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)

8.2.3.2 Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (ATCRB)

8.2.3.3 Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) and Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Flight Data Processing System (FDPS)

8.3.2 Surveillance Data Processing (SDPS)

8.3.3 Data Link Server (DLS)

8.3.4 Air Traffic Control Automation System

8.3.5 Itower Advance Automation Services

8.3.6 Obstacle Surface Planner



9 Air Traffic Management, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Regular Upgrades Driving the Market for Commercial ATM

9.3 Tactical

9.3.1 Highly Precise ATM Systems



10 Air Traffic Management Market, By Investment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Greenfield

10.2.1 Saturation Level of Existing Airports Expected to Spur the Development of Greenfield Airport Investments

10.3 Brownfield

10.3.1 Satellite Based Navigation and Modern ATM Equipment to Drive the Growth of Brownfield Investments



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Oem Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Raytheon Company

13.3 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

13.4 Harris Corporation

13.5 Thales Group

13.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

13.8 SAAB AB

13.9 BAE Systems PLC.

13.10 Frequentis Group

13.11 Advanced Navigation and Positioning

13.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.13 Intelcantechnosystems Inc.

13.14 Searidge Technologies

13.15 Altys Technologies

13.16 Saipher ATC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/redy3q





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

