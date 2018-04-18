Global Airborne LiDAR System Market, 2021: Major Players are Velodyne LiDAR, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems, YellowScan, Trimble, Leica Geosystems, Phoenix LiDAR Systems & LeddarTech

The airborne LiDAR system market reported a revenue of $732.4 million in 2016, and the UAV platform is expected to generate the highest revenue by 2021.

Once a niche market, the airborne LiDAR technology has now become a novel solution for geospatial data acquisition. The basis of this development is the ability of airborne LiDAR system to measure directly the 3D structures using active sensors. Studies have shown that airborne LiDAR system can provide high-resolution geospatial data for multi-resource management.

The data acquired through airborne LiDAR system is reliable and accurate, thus, can be utilized for the development of national guidelines and standards in different domains. In combination with simultaneously acquiring aerial imagery and data points, airborne LiDAR system is an extremely prevailing system which supports wide range of applications. However, there are several market factors that will define the dynamics of the airborne LiDAR system industry in the next five years.

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, YellowScan SAS, Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Phoenix LiDAR Systems LLC, and LeddarTech Inc. are some of the major players of the global airborne LiDAR system market.

The demand for airborne LiDAR system across different geographies soon is expected to be promising, with North America having the highest market share during the period 2016-2021, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period, with the maximum number of airborne LiDAR systems deployed in drones for commercial end-user in the region.

Furthermore, the emerging start-ups in the region are also keen on developing airborne LiDAR system for the emerging applications for varied end users, thus, boosting the utilization of airborne LiDAR system for commercial usage.

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market, mainly driven by heavy investment by the leading players in the market, including RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, SABRE Advanced 3D Surveying Systems Ltd., and Leica Geosystems AG in developing enhanced and cost-effective airborne LiDAR systems for UAVs.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Airborne LiDAR System Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 High Demand for Airborne Imaging Systems

2.1.2 Superiority of LiDARs as Compared to Conventional Sensors

2.1.3 Rise in the Demand for Miniaturized Micro-Elector Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors

2.2 Challenges

2.2.1 High Price of LiDARs

2.2.2 Complex Design and Development of LiDARs

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Utilization of LiDARs for Rail Data Capture

2.3.2 Emerging Applications of LiDAR Sensor

2.3.3 Innovations in LiDAR Technology

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Recent Product Launches

3.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Airborne LiDAR Start-Ups, 2011-2016

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of Airborne LiDAR and Technological Advancements

4.2 Regulatory Overview of Airborne LiDAR System Market

4.3 Patent Analysis

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Pricing Analysis of Airborne LiDAR System

5 Global Airborne LiDAR System Market

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

5.2.1 Market Definition

6 Global Airborne LiDAR System Market by Systems and Services

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Airborne LiDAR Systems Market

6.2.1 Hardware

6.2.2 Software

6.3 Airborne LiDAR Services Market



7 Global Airborne LiDAR System Market by Platform

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

7.3 Aircraft (Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing)

7.4 Satellite



8 Global Airborne LiDAR System Market by Region

9 Company Profiles



3D Laser Mapping Ltd.

Airborne Imaging Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

Lasermap Inc.

LeddarTech Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG - Part of Hexagon AB

Leosphere SaS

Phoenix LiDAR Systems LLC

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

rapidlasso GmbH

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Service Offerings

Teledyne Optech Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

YellowScan SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmd5lz/global_airborne?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airborne-lidar-system-market-2021-major-players-are-velodyne-lidar-riegl-laser-measurement-systems-yellowscan-trimble-leica-geosystems-phoenix-lidar-systems--leddartech-300632054.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

