Global Airborne Radars Industry Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Lead Players - Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Saab, Leonardo, and Israel Aerospace Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne Radars Market by Component, Platform, Application (Defense and Security, Commercial and Civil), Waveform, Technology, Waveform, Range, Dimension( 2D, 3D, 4D), Installation Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airborne Radars market is projected to grow from USD 15.8 million in 2023 to USD 23.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028

This report provides valuable insights for market leaders and newcomers alike in the airborne radars market. It offers approximate revenue figures for the overall market and its subsegments, aiding stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and formulating effective go-to-market strategies.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the airborne radars aircraft market in 2023, encompassing the US and Canada within this region. The North American airborne radars market has seen significant growth recently, driven by a proactive approach to advancements and substantial investments in research and development within the airborne radars sector, poised to transform the radar market.

Several factors, including the growing demand for airborne weather monitoring and technological innovations in airborne radar systems, are expected to propel the airborne radars market. Nevertheless, the high costs associated with development and maintenance, along with challenges related to extreme weather conditions when using airborne radars, are restraining overall market growth.

Key players in this market include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab Group (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's dynamics and competitiveness.

Digital signal processors: The largest share in component segment in the airborne radars market in 2023.

The digital signal processor segment is projected to have the largest share in 2023. A digital signal processor acts as a computer that performs all command & control operations through signal processing.

While traditional systems use analog signal processing techniques, new digital signal processing uses high-end processors such as field programmable gate array (FPGA), graphics processing unit (GPU), and general-purpose processors. This would drive the digital signal processors segment during the forecast period.

Defense and Security: The largest share in application segment in the airborne radars market in 2023.

The Defense and Security from the application segment is projected to have the largest share in 2023. Airborne radars are used by police forces, border security forces, coastal & maritime patrol officers, and search & rescue operatives.

Use in air traffic control and bomb scoring and increasing need for actionable intelligence to ensure safety against unauthorized targets are the drivers which are expected to leverage the defense and security segment .

KA-band: The second largest share in frequency band segment in the airborne radars market in 2023.

The KA-band segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. KA-band radars are available with a frequency range from 24-40 GHz and a wavelength between 0.75 cm and 1.11 cm.

They can deliver spot beams with 10 times the capacity of KU-band frequency. These bands are primarily used for mapping; they have a short-range but high-resolution imaging capability. KA-bands are widely used in airport surface detection equipment (ASDE). High focused and powerful signals will drive the KA-band segment

The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Premium Insights

  • Demand for Phased Array Radars for Enhanced Operational Efficiency to Drive Market
  • New Installation to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period
  • Very Long-Range Segment to Have Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (Fmcw) Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • South Korean Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Demand for Advanced Airborne Weather Monitoring Radars
  • Technological Advancements in Airborne Radar Systems
  • Government Investments to Upgrade Existing Fighter Aircraft Radars
  • Adoption of Airborne Radars in Geological Surveying and Research
  • Growing Preference for Phased Array Radars

Restraints

  • High Development and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

  • Research & Development in Advanced Airborne Surveillance Technologies
  • Rapid Development of Lightweight Radars for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Challenges

  • Implications of Extreme Weather Conditions
  • Vulnerability of Airborne Radars to New Jamming Techniques
  • Stringent Policies on Cross-Border Trading
  • Recession Impact Analysis: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Neutral Scenarios

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials
  • R&D
  • Component Manufacturing
  • Oems
  • End-users

Ecosystem Mapping

  • Prominent Companies
  • Private and Small Enterprises
  • End-users

Technology Trends

  • Software-Defined Radar
  • Multiple-Inputs/Multiple-Outputs (Mimo)
  • 3D and 4D Radar
  • Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (Isar)
  • Quantum Radar
  • Lidar Technology

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • Saab Ab
  • Bae Systems plc
  • the Boeing Company
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • Aselsan as
  • Src, Inc.
  • Hensoldt AG
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Indra Sistemas, Sa
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Telephonics Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Airbus Se
  • Ainstein Radar Systems
  • Optimare Systems GmbH
  • Jsc Radar Mms
  • Garmin Limited

Other Players

  • Metasensing
  • Bharat Electronics Ltd.

