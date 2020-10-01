Global Aircraft Actuators Market (2020 to 2030) - Demand for Digitalized and Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Presents Opportunities
Oct 01, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Actuators Market by End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Type (Linear, Rotary), Technology (Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic, Mechanical), System, Application, Wing Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft actuators market is estimated to be USD 9,058 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20,955 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2030.
The market is driven by various factors, such as the Increasing demand for automation in flight control, and the growing trend towards more electric aircraft (MEA) are the major drivers of aircraft actuators market.
The aircraft actuators market includes major players Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Moog (US), and AMETEK (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft actuator production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.
Air Taxis: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft actuators market, by platform.
The air taxis platform is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft actuators market. Air taxis or passenger drones are aerial vehicles that carry passengers from one place to another. The increasing urban population has resulted in the development of mass transportation solutions, such as metros and faster rail and bus services. One of the alternatives for mass transportation is passenger drones. Presently, several companies are focusing on the development of air taxis that are expected to be commercialized in the coming years, which subsequently is expected to drive the market for aircraft actuators.
Commercial Aviation: The largest market share segment of the aircraft actuators market, by application.
Commercial aviation is the application segment contributing the largest share of the aircraft actuators market. The commercial aviation sector is expected to witness robust growth post-COVID-19 pandemic situation. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. This increase in aircraft orders will drive the demand for actuators, which are used in a wide range of aircraft applications, including landing gear, flight control, engine control, and various auxiliary controls, such as brakes, nose wheels, and steering. The increase in the application scope of actuators in the applications mentioned above is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft actuators market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced actuation systems in the aviation industry. With affordable air travel on the rise and relaxation in some government regulations, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased procurement of LCCs. Additionally, an increasing aerospace & defense expenditure and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations, such as India and China, have accelerated the demand for aircraft actuators in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Actuators Market, 2020-2030
4.2 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type
4.3 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Growing Trend of more Electric Technology
5.1.2 more Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category
5.1.2.1 Advancement in Electric Actuators for All-Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft
5.1.3 Fully Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category
5.1.4 Restraints
5.1.4.1 Power Consumption Issues in Electric Actuators
5.1.4.2 Leakage Issues in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators
5.1.5 Opportunities
5.1.5.1 Demand for Digitalized and Internet of Things (IoT) Systems in the Aviation Industry
5.1.6 Challenges
5.1.6.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.1.6.2 Power Density and Efficiency
5.1.6.3 Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry Due to COVID-19
5.1.6.4 Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Due to COVID-19
5.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.5 Trade Data Statistics
5.6 Technology Trends in Aircraft Actuators Market
5.7 Aircraft Actuators Market Scenarios (2020-2030)
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Smart Actuators
6.2.2 Evolution of Fly-By-Wire Systems
6.2.3 Fly-By-Wire Rudders
6.2.4 Morphing Wings
6.2.5 Flow Control Actuators
6.2.6 No-Bleed Systems Aircraft Architecture
6.2.7 Electric Actuation System
6.3 Adoption of Electrical Systems by Various Aircraft Type
6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations
6.5 Impact of Mega Trend - Sustainable Aviation Fluid
7 Aircraft Actuators Market, by End Use
7.1 COVID-19 Impact on End Use Segment of Aircraft Actuators
7.1.1 most Impacted End Use Segment
7.1.2 Least Impacted End Use Segment
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
7.2.1 Post COVID-19 Aircraft Deliveries Expected to Drive Demand for Aircraft OEM End Use Segment
7.3 Aftermarket
7.3.1 Post COVID-19 Rise in Aircraft Fleet Size for Maintenance to Drive Growth of Aftermarket Segment
8 Aircraft Actuators Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flight Control System
8.3 Health Monitoring System
8.4 Power Distribution System
8.5 Power Generation System
8.6 Thrust Reverser Actuation System
8.7 Avionics System
8.8 Landing & Braking System
8.9 Fuel Management System
8.10 Utility Actuation System
9 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic
9.3 Electric
9.4 Pneumatic
9.5 Mechanical
10 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Linear
10.3 Rotary Actuators
11 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Platform
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
11.2.1 Advancements in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems Drive Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft
11.3 Wide Body Aircraft
11.3.1 Post COVID Increase in Passenger Travel will Raise Demand for Wide Body Aircraft
11.4 Extra Wide Body Aircraft
11.4.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Drives Very Large Aircraft Market
11.5 Regional Transport Aircraft
11.5.1 Increasing Use of Fly-By-Wire Technology Fueling Demand for Actuators in Regional Transport Aircraft
11.6 Fighter Jets
11.6.1 Growing Procurement of Fighter Jets Due to Increasing Military Budgets
11.7 Military Transport Aircraft
11.7.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations
11.8 Trainer Aircraft
11.8.1 Focus on Reducing Expenses along with Adoption of State-Of-The-Art Technology to Train Military Pilots
11.9 Special Mission Aircraft
11.9.1 Growing Investment for Enhancing Defense Capabilities
11.10 Business Jets
11.10.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe
11.11 Helicopters
11.11.1 Increasing Demand for Helicopters for Corporate and Civil Applications As Well As Combat and Search & Rescue Operations
11.12 Unmanned Aircraft
11.12.1 Increasing Adoption of Uavs for Aerial Remote Sensing Operations and Cargo Deliveries
11.13 VTOL
11.13.1 Large Urban Population Influencing Development of VTOL Aircraft
11.14 Air Taxis
11.14.1 Growing Development of Air Taxi Platforms Expected to Fuel Adoption of Actuators in Propulsion Systems
12 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 COVID-19 Impact on Applications of Aircraft Actuators
12.2.1 Most Impacted Application Segment
12.2.1.1 Commercial Aviation
12.2.1.2 Business and General Aviation
12.2.2 Least Impacted Application Segment
12.2.2.1 Military Aviation
12.3 Commercial Aviation
12.3.1 Emphasis on Replacement of Heavy Component with Lightweight & more Efficient Component in Commercial Aircraft
12.4 Military Aviation
12.4.1 Innovation in Design, Improving Efficiency, and Durability to Remain the Focus for Military Aviation
12.5 Business & General Aviation
12.5.1 Demand for Replacement of Existing Aircraft Drives Business & General Aviation Market
12.6 Unmanned
12.6.1 Increasing Replacement of Manned Aircraft with Unmanned Aircraft
13 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Wing Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Fixed Wing
13.2.1 Expected Growth in Passenger Traffic Driving Demand for Fixed Wing Aircraft
13.2.2 Fixed Wing Aircraft Actuators Market Size, by Application
13.3 Rotary Wing
13.3.1 Growing Application of Rotary Wing Aircraft in Military As Well As Commercial Aviation
13.3.2 Rotary Wing Aircraft Actuators Market Size, by Application
14 Components of Aircraft Actuation System
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Electronic Components
14.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (Fpga)
14.2.2 Integrated Circuit (Ic)
14.2.3 Transistor
14.2.3.1 Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (Mosfet)
14.2.3.2 Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (Igbt)
14.2.3.3 Bipolar Junction Transistor (Bjt)
14.2.4 Thyristor
14.2.5 Diode
14.2.6 Converter
14.2.6.1 Ac-Dc Converter
14.2.6.2 Dc-Ac Converter
14.2.6.3 Dc-Dc Converter
14.2.6.4 Bi-Directional Dc-Dc Converter
14.2.7 Others
14.3 Electrical & Mechanical Components
14.3.1 Motor
14.3.1.1 Ac Motor
14.3.1.1.1 Induction Motor
14.3.1.1.2 Synchronous Motor
14.3.1.2 Dc Motor
14.3.1.2.1 Brushed Dc Motor
14.3.1.2.2 Brushless Permanent Magnet Motor
14.3.2 Valve
14.3.3 Generator
14.3.4 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
14.3.5 Others
15 Aircraft Actuators OEM Market, by Region
15.1 COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Actuators OEM Market, by Region
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 Asia Pacific
15.5 Middle East
15.6 Latin America
16 Aircraft Actuators Aftermarket Market, by Region
16.1 Introduction
16.2 COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Actuators Aftermarket, by Region
16.3 North America
16.4 Europe
16.5 Asia Pacific
16.6 Middle East
16.7 Latin America & Africa
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Introduction
17.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework
17.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.2.1 Star
17.2.2 Emerging Leader
17.2.3 Pervasive
17.2.4 Participant
17.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups
17.3.1 Progressive Companies
17.3.2 Responsive Companies
17.3.3 Starting Blocks
17.3.4 Dynamic Companies
17.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020
17.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020
17.6 Competitive Scenario
17.6.1 New Product Launches/Developments
17.6.2 Contracts
17.6.3 Acquisitions/Partnerships/Agreements
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Honeywell International Inc.
18.3 Safran
18.4 Collins Aerospace (A United Technologies Company)
18.5 Liebherr
18.6 Moog
18.7 Ametek
18.8 GE Aviation
18.9 Astronics Corporation
18.10 Nabtesco Corporation
18.10.1 Business Overview
18.10.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
18.11 Curtiss-Wright (Exlar)
18.12 ABB
18.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.
18.14 Eaton
18.15 Saab AB
18.16 Woodward Inc.
18.17 ITT
18.18 Altra Industrial Motion
18.19 Tolomatic
18.20 IAI
18.21 Nook Industries, Inc.
18.22 Kollmorgen
18.23 Macron Dynamics
18.24 Rotomation
18.25 Cedrat Technologies
18.26 Kinitics Automation
18.27 DVG Automation
19 Aircraft Electrical Systems Adjacent Markets
20 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxo27a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
