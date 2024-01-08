Global Aircraft Battery and Charger Market Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Thales, Saft, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Clarcor, Arotech, Collins Aerospace, Boeing & Airbus

The "Aircraft Battery and Charger Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft battery and charger market plays a crucial role in the aviation industry by providing essential power solutions for various aircraft systems. These systems include avionics, emergency lighting, auxiliary power units (APUs), and starting the main engines. The demand for reliable and efficient power sources in the aviation sector has led to the growth of this market.

The aircraft battery and charger market is characterized by the increasing need for lightweight, high-energy-density batteries that can meet the stringent safety and performance requirements of modern aircraft. These batteries are essential for providing backup power during emergencies and ensuring the continuous operation of critical systems.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Commercial Aviation
  • Military Aviation

Segmentation by Product

  • Aircraft Batteries
    • Lead-acid Batteries
    • Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) Batteries
    • Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries
    • Others
  • Aircraft Battery Chargers
    • Ground Chargers
    • On-board Chargers

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, will be provided in the market study.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global aircraft battery and charger market?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Thales
  • Saft
  • EnerSys
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Clarcor
  • Arotech Corporation
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Boeing
  • Airbus

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
1.6 Comparative analysis of different types of Aircraft Battery and Chargers
1.7 Regulatory and market environment influencing the development of Aircraft Battery and Chargers
1.8 Market Dynamics Overview
1.9 Startup Funding Summary

2. Aircraft Battery and Charger Market by Application
2.1 Commercial Aviation
2.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft
2.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft
2.1.3 Business Jets
2.2 Military Aviation
2.2.1 Fighter Jets
2.2.2 Transport Aircraft
2.2.3 Helicopter
2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3. Aircraft Battery and Charger Market by Product
3.1 Aircraft Batteries
3.1.1 Lead-acid Batteries
3.1.2 Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) Batteries
3.1.3 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries
3.2 Aircraft Battery Chargers
3.2.1 Ground Chargers
3.2.2 On-board Chargers

4. Aircraft Battery and Charger Market by Region
4.1 North America
4.2 Europe
4.3 Asia-Pacific
4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Thales
5.2.2 Saft
5.2.3 EnerSys
5.2.4 GS Yuasa Corporation
5.2.5 Clarcor
5.2.6 Arotech Corporation
5.2.7 Concorde Battery Corporation
5.2.8 Astronics Corporation
5.2.9 Honeywell International
5.2.10 Collins Aerospace
5.2.11 United Technologies Corporation
5.2.12 Boeing
5.2.13 Airbus
5.2.14 Embraer
5.2.15 Bombardier

6. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7. Research Methodology


News Releases in Similar Topics

