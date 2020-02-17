Global Aircraft Battery Industry Report 2020-2025: Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium and Lithium-ion Batteries

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft battery market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The rising interest of many aircraft battery manufacturers in developing more electric aircraft, combined with the need to reduce emissions, has been driving the market, currently. The increase in aircraft deliveries in the military and commercial sectors, over the years, has been driving the market for aircraft battery. The need for better battery management systems is expected to help the market grow in the coming future.



Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept



The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system.



Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.



Asia-Pacific Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market



Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery.



The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented, and only about four companies had significant market shares in 2019. Owing to the growth of commercial aviation, along with an increase in the procurement of military aircraft, the aircraft battery market is expected to grow rapidly. The maintenance and replacement of batteries in aircraft have also increased the demand for batteries from companies, like True Blue Power and Kokam, among others.



Concorde Battery Corporation held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2017, as it provides aircraft batteries for general aviation aircraft and helicopters, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft, like CH-47, AV-8B, EA-6B, CH-53, F-117A (Stealth), F/A-18, UH-60, KC-135, and V-22, among others, to the US military.



