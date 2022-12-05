Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Low-Cost Airlines Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, Ifec, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft cabin interiors market size is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2022 to USD 36.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft cabin interiors is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems and maintenance & retrofit of existing aircraft. However, the complex design architecture of cabin interiors is limiting the overall growth of the market.

The OEM segment of end user is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the aircraft cabin interiors market from 2022 to 2027

Based on end users, the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in aircraft orders is driving the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market. The demand for the latest aircraft cabin interior systems from various airline companies is another significant factor driving the growth of the OEM market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily. This has consequently created a significant demand for aircraft cabin interior components. The growth of the aircraft cabin interiors market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of aircraft by airlines to meet the passenger traffic, the largest aircraft fleet size, and the presence of major OEMs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Premium Economy Seats

Rising Popularity of In-Flight Entertainment Systems

Enhancements in Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Maintenance and Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

Increased Demand for Non-Electrical Floor Path Lighting

Restraints

Complex Design Architecture

Stringent Regulatory and Complex Product Certification Procedures

High Cost of Customized Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Opportunities

Rising Number of Low-Cost Airlines

Increasing Wi-Fi Connectivity in Aircraft

Increasing Upgrades of Aircraft Interior Lighting Systems

Rising Urban Air Mobility Platforms

Increasing Need for 16G Seats

Challenges

Aircraft Delivery Backlogs

Increased Installation Costs

Emerging Trends

Smart Electrically Dimmable Windows

Smart Galleys

Mood Lighting

Conceptual Aircraft Seats

Virtual Reality (VR)

Moveable Cabin Dividers

Reconfigurable Cabin Seating

Flexible Cabin Layout

3D Manufacturing

