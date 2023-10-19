Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Surpasses $1.1 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global aircraft cabin lighting market has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a size of US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion, with an expected reach of US$ 1.5 billion by 2028, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period 2023-2028.

Aircraft cabin lighting systems play a pivotal role in providing passengers with an optimal in-flight experience. These systems encompass various lighting components, including emergency lighting, ordinance signs, lavatory lights, specialty lighting, reading lights, signage lights, ceiling lights, floor path lights, and lavatory lights. High-quality cabin lighting enhances the overall travel experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction and customer retention. Airline operators are increasingly adopting advanced cabin lighting systems to offer innovative value-added services.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for enhanced passenger experiences in commercial airlines. This demand is fueled by the increasing number of passengers opting for air travel, particularly on domestic routes. The adoption of low-cost, AI-based interior lighting system technology is a key trend in the aviation industry, driving market growth. The shift from conventional cabin lights to advanced LED lighting is driving demand for retrofit solutions.

Other factors contributing to market growth include rapid urbanization, rising per capita disposable income, government investments in commercial aircraft manufacturing facilities, growth in domestic flights, expansion of the aviation industry, low production costs of LED bulbs, and significant research and development (R&D) and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities by key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global aircraft cabin lighting market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on type, fit, aircraft type, and end-user.

Types of Cabin Lighting:

  • Wash Lighting
  • Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs
  • Lavatory Lights
  • Reading and Dome Lights
  • Specialty Lighting

Fit:

  • Retro Fit
  • Line-Fit

Aircraft Type:

  • Commercial
    • Wide Body Aircraft
    • Narrow Body Aircraft
    • Very Large Aircraft
  • Military
  • Others

End Users:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Regions:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed, featuring key players such as Astronics Corporation, Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o., Bruce Aerospace Inc (TransDigm Group Inc.), Cobham Limited, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Heads Up Technologies Inc, Luminator Technology Group, Oxley Group, Safran S.A., and Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

  • How has the global aircraft cabin lighting market performed, and what is its outlook for the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft cabin lighting market?
  • Which regions are key markets for the industry?
  • What are the key segments based on type, fit, aircraft type, and end-user?
  • What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global aircraft cabin lighting market, and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s81zht

