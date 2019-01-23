Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2017-2018 & Forecast to 2026 By Method, Equipment, Fluid Type, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft De-Icing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

Growing number of aircraft navy, rising need for passenger comfort, secure take-off & landing operations during wintry weather conditions and technological innovations in the aviation industry are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, huge price related with the de-icing fluids and new administrative measures on the accumulation are some of the factors inhibiting the market growth.

On the basis of equipment, De-Icing Trucks segment held significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in aircraft deliveries and huge investments by the airports & aircraft on the de-icing systems. By geography, North America acquired largest market share during the forecast period due to the cold climatic conditions in the region. Europe is estimated to be the fastest market during the forecast period owing to high density of snowfall, every year in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 De-Icing by Alternative Methods

5.3 De-Icing with Fluids



6 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sweepers

6.3 De-Icing Trucks

6.4 Other equipments



7 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Fluid Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type I

7.3 Type II

7.4 Type III

7.5 Type IV



8 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Military



9 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Honeywell International Inc

11.2 BASF Corporation

11.3 Kilfrost Corporation

11.4 The Dow Chemical Company.

11.5 Contego

11.6 UTC Aerospace Systems

11.7 Clariant AG

11.8 JBT Corporation

11.9 B/E Aerospace, Inc

11.10 Cox & Company

11.11 Textron Sweden AB.

11.12 Vestergaard Company A/S

11.13 Global Ground Support LLC

11.14 Cryotech

11.15 Denge Airport Equipment

11.16 Inutsuka

11.17 Sdi Aviation

11.18 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd.



