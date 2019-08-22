Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2019-2027: Increase in the Demand for Lightweight Wiring
The Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Advancements in High-Density battery solutions for electric aircraft, Increase in the demand for lightweight wiring in aircraft electrical systems and Demand for the technological advancements in aircraft electrical Systems.
- Based on Platform, the market is categorized into Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation and Helicopters.
- Depending on System the market is segregated into Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage.
- On the basis of Component, market is segmented into Generators, Conversion Devices, Distribution Devices, Battery Management Systems and Other Components.
- Based on Application, the market is categorized into Power Generation Management, Flight Control & Operation, Cabin System, Configuration Management and Air Pressurization & Conditioning.
- Depending on End User the market is segregated into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions for Electric Aircraft
3.1.2 Increase in the Demand for Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems
3.1.3 Demand for the Technological Advancements in Aircraft Electrical Systems
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Platform
4.1 Commercial Aviation
4.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
4.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
4.1.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
4.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
4.2 Military Aviation
4.2.1 Fighter Jets
4.2.2 Transport Aircraft
4.2.3 Military Helicopters
4.2.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.3 Business & General Aviation
4.3.1 Business Jets
4.4 Helicopters
5 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By System
5.1 Power Generation
5.2 Power Distribution
5.3 Power Conversion
5.4 Energy Storage
6 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Generators
6.1.1 Starter Generator
6.1.2 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
6.1.3 Integrated Drive Generator (IDG)
6.1.4 Variable Speed Constant Frequency (VSCF) Generator
6.1.5 Generator Control Unit (GCU)
6.2 Conversion Devices
6.2.1 Inverter
6.2.2 Converter
6.2.3 Transformer Rectifier Unit (TRU)
6.3 Distribution Devices
6.3.1 Wires & Cables
6.3.2 Connectors & Connector Accessories
6.3.3 Busbars
6.4 Battery Management Systems
6.5 Other Components
7 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Application
7.1 Power Generation Management
7.2 Flight Control & Operation
7.3 Cabin System
7.4 Configuration Management
7.5 Air Pressurization & Conditioning
8 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By End User
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8.2 Aftermarket
9 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Ametek
11.2 Safran
11.3 Astronics Corporation
11.4 Amphenol Corporation
11.5 Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Group)
11.6 Honeywell
11.7 Meggitt
11.8 Thales Group
11.9 United Technologies Corporation
11.10 GE Aviation
11.11 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
11.12 Hartzell Engine Technologies
11.13 PBS Aerospace
11.14 Nabtesco Corporation
11.15 Avionic Instruments LLC
