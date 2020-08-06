Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market (2020 to 2030) - Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by System (Power Generation, Conversion, Distribution, Energy Storage), Component, Technology, Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation), End-User, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft electrical systems market is estimated to be USD 19,344 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030.
Technological advancements in aircraft electrical systems are expected to drive the aircraft electrical systems market growth
The latest advances in electric and electronics aircraft technologies offer significant opportunities to component manufacturers. Aircraft manufacturers are examining novel ways of power generation and distribution at various levels of the value chain. Complex embedded digital systems, distributed architectures, and increasing use of power electronics in the starter/generation system of the main engines are some of the technologies vying for space on forthcoming aircraft.
COVID-19 pandemic has led to major economic problems and challenges that the aviation industry has to face. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the civil aviation industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally. Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs across the world.
Power generation management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The power generation management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. The aircraft electrical system is one of the major driving forces in electric generation in aircraft. With the growing aircraft electrical system power levels, the diversity of the power generation types is increasing as well. Aircraft electrical systems set some challenges on the aircraft electrical system, both in terms of the amount of power required and the processing and management of this power.
Commercial aviation segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020
By platform, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic. An increase in the application scope of electric due to the aforementioned factors is expected to propel the aircraft's electrical systems market growth during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific aircraft electrical systems market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
By region, the aircraft electrical systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of military aircraft deliveries in the region. The rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) is one of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft electrical systems market in the Asia Pacific region. With increasing affordability of air travel and relaxation in some government regulations, this region is procuring more LCCs. In addition, an increase in the expenditure of the aerospace & defense sector and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations like India and China have accelerated the demand for aircraft electrical systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, 2020-2030
4.2 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by End-user
4.3 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Component
4.4 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions for Electric Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Optimized Aircraft Performance Through the Use of More Electric Technology
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems
5.2.2.2 Technological Advancements in Aircraft Electrical Systems
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Norms
5.2.3.2 Power Density and Efficiency
5.2.3.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Aviation Industry Due to COVID-19
5.3 Average Selling Price Trend
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Company Vs Market Heat Map
5.6 Technology of Electric Component
5.6.1 50Kg Electric Motor
5.6.2 Fuel Cell Technology
5.6.3 Advanced Batteries
5.6.3.1 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)
5.6.4 Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)
5.7 Trade Data Statistics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 No-Bleed Systems Aircraft Architecture
6.2.2 Hybrid or Electric Propulsion System Design
6.2.3 Electric Actuation System
6.3 Adoption of Electrical System by Various Aircraft Type
6.4 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Programs in 2019
6.5 Nasa Concept Electric Aircraft Programs
6.6 Nasa Future Aircraft Component Case Studies
6.6.1 Nasa Future Aircraft Electric Machines
6.6.2 Nasa Future Aircraft Converters
6.6.3 Nasa Future Aircraft Materials
6.6.3.1 Soft Magnetic Materials
6.6.3.2 New Insulation Materials
6.6.3.3 High-Conductivity Copper/Carbon Nanotube Conductor
6.6.3.4 Development of the Superconducting Wire
6.7 Innovation & Patent Registrations
6.8 Impact of Mega-Trend -Sustainable Aviation Fluid
7 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by End-user
7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-users of Aircraft Electrical Systems
7.1.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment
7.1.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)
7.2.1 Post COVID-19 Aircraft Deliveries Are Expected to Drive the Demand for Aircraft Oem End-user Segment
7.3 Aftermarket
7.3.1 Post COVID-19 Rise in Aircraft Fleet Size for Maintenance is One of the Driving Factor Fueling the Growth of Aftermarket
8 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Platform
8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Electrical Systems
8.1.1 Most Impacted Platform Segment
8.1.1.1 Commercial Aviation
8.1.1.2 Business and General Aviation
8.1.2 Least Impacted Platform Segment
8.1.2.1 Military Aviation
8.2 Commercial Aviation
8.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)
8.2.1.1 Advancements in the Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems Are Driving the Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft
8.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
8.2.2.1 Post COVID Increase in Passenger Travel Will Raise the Demand for Wide Body Aircraft
8.2.3 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)
8.2.3.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Drives the Very Large Aircraft Market
8.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)
8.2.4.1 Increase in the Use of Fly-By-Wire Technology Fueling the Demand for Regional Transport Aircraft, Worldwide
8.3 Military Aviation
8.3.1 Fighter Jets
8.3.1.1 Growing Procurement of Fighter Jets Due to Increasing Military Budgets
8.3.2 Transport Aircraft
8.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations
8.3.3 Military Helicopters
8.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Helicopters in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations
8.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
8.3.4.1 Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing
8.4 Business & General Aviation
8.4.1 Business Jets
8.4.1.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe
8.4.2 Helicopters
8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Helicopters for Corporate and Civil Applications
9 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power Generation
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Architecture Aircraft Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation Segment
9.3 Power Distribution
9.3.1 the Trend Towards Developing Electrical Components is Influencing the Growth of Power Distribution Segment
9.4 Power Conversion
9.4.1 Increase in Operational Efficiency & Reduction in Total Aircraft System Weight Drive the Demand for Power Conversion
9.5 Energy Storage
9.5.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Battery & Fuel Cell Systems Boosting the Demand for Energy Storage
10 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Generators
10.3 Conversion Devices
10.4 Distribution Devices
10.4.1 Wires & Cables
10.4.1.1 Shift Toward More Electric Aircraft Has Increased Demand for Wires & Cables
10.4.2 Connectors & Connector Accessories
10.4.2.1 Increased Demand for Well-Connected Wiring Systems
10.4.3 Busbars
10.4.3.1 Increased Demand for Efficient Busbars
10.5 Battery Management Systems
10.6 Others
11 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Power Generation Management
11.2.1 Increase in Electrical Power Requirements on Aircraft Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation Management Segment
11.3 Flight Control & Operation
11.3.1 Increasing Use of Hydraulic Power in Aircraft Engines Driving the Flight Control & Operations Segment
11.4 Cabin System
11.4.1 High Investments for Passenger Comfort is a Major Factor Driving the Cabin System Segment
11.5 Configuration Management
11.5.1 Increasing Production of Electrically-Propelled Aircraft is Driving the Configuration Management Segment
11.6 Air Pressurization & Conditioning
11.6.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency Drives the Air Pressurization & Conditioning Segment
12 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Conventional
12.2.1 Transformation from Conventional Combustion Engines to Fully Electric Power Source
12.3 More Electric
12.3.1 the Growing Need to Optimize Aircraft Performance Boosts Growth of the More Electric Aircraft Market
12.3.2 More Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category
12.4 Electric
12.4.1 Hybrid Electric
12.4.1.1 Increased Investments Expected by Nasa in Aircraft Hybrid Electric Technology
12.4.1.2 Hybrid Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category
12.4.2 Fully Electric
12.4.2.1 Increasing Investments Planned for Electrical Systems and Electrical-Intensive Architectures
12.4.2.2 Fully Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category
13 Aircraft Electrical Systems Oem Market, by Region
13.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Region
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East
13.6 Rest of the World
14 Aircraft Electrical Systems Aftermarket, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 France
14.3.2 Germany
14.3.3 UK
14.3.4 Italy
14.3.5 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.1 Russia
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.3 China
14.4.4 India
14.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5 Middle East
14.5.1 Israel
14.5.2 Uae
14.5.3 Saudi Arabia
14.5.4 Rest Middle East
14.6 Rest of the World
14.6.1 Latin America
14.6.2 Africa
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework
15.2 Oem Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.2.1 Visionary Leaders
15.2.2 Innovators
15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
15.2.4 Emerging Companies
15.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020
15.4 Competitive Scenario
15.4.1 New Product Launches
15.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
15.4.3 Contracts
15.4.4 Agreements, Partnerships, & Joint Ventures
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Safran
16.2 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3 Thales Group
16.4 United Technologies Corporation
16.5 GE Aviation
16.6 Astronics Corporation
16.7 Amphenol Corporation
16.8 Ametek
16.9 Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Group)
16.10 Meggitt
16.11 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
16.12 Hartzell Engine Technologies
16.13 Pbs Aerospace
16.14 Nabtesco Corporation
16.15 Avionic Instruments, LLC
16.16 Radiant Power Corporation
16.17 Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC
16.18 Pioneer Magnetics
16.19 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
16.20 Bae Systems
16.21 Startup/SME Profiles
16.21.1 Delorean Aerospace
16.21.2 Poweroasis
16.21.3 Synergy Aircraft
16.21.4 Zee Aero
16.21.5 Airspacex (Detroit Aircraft Corporation)
17 Aircraft Electrical Systems Adjacent Markets
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Aircraft Electrification Market, by System
17.3 Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems Market, by Component
