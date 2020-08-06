Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market (2020 to 2030) - Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Electrical Systems Market by System (Power Generation, Conversion, Distribution, Energy Storage), Component, Technology, Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation), End-User, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft electrical systems market is estimated to be USD 19,344 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Technological advancements in aircraft electrical systems are expected to drive the aircraft electrical systems market growth



The latest advances in electric and electronics aircraft technologies offer significant opportunities to component manufacturers. Aircraft manufacturers are examining novel ways of power generation and distribution at various levels of the value chain. Complex embedded digital systems, distributed architectures, and increasing use of power electronics in the starter/generation system of the main engines are some of the technologies vying for space on forthcoming aircraft.



COVID-19 pandemic has led to major economic problems and challenges that the aviation industry has to face. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the civil aviation industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally. Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs across the world.



Power generation management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The power generation management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. The aircraft electrical system is one of the major driving forces in electric generation in aircraft. With the growing aircraft electrical system power levels, the diversity of the power generation types is increasing as well. Aircraft electrical systems set some challenges on the aircraft electrical system, both in terms of the amount of power required and the processing and management of this power.



Commercial aviation segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020



By platform, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic. An increase in the application scope of electric due to the aforementioned factors is expected to propel the aircraft's electrical systems market growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific aircraft electrical systems market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



By region, the aircraft electrical systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of military aircraft deliveries in the region. The rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) is one of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft electrical systems market in the Asia Pacific region. With increasing affordability of air travel and relaxation in some government regulations, this region is procuring more LCCs. In addition, an increase in the expenditure of the aerospace & defense sector and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations like India and China have accelerated the demand for aircraft electrical systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, 2020-2030

4.2 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by End-user

4.3 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Component

4.4 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions for Electric Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Optimized Aircraft Performance Through the Use of More Electric Technology

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems

5.2.2.2 Technological Advancements in Aircraft Electrical Systems

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.3.2 Power Density and Efficiency

5.2.3.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Aviation Industry Due to COVID-19

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Company Vs Market Heat Map

5.6 Technology of Electric Component

5.6.1 50Kg Electric Motor

5.6.2 Fuel Cell Technology

5.6.3 Advanced Batteries

5.6.3.1 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

5.6.4 Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)

5.7 Trade Data Statistics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 No-Bleed Systems Aircraft Architecture

6.2.2 Hybrid or Electric Propulsion System Design

6.2.3 Electric Actuation System

6.3 Adoption of Electrical System by Various Aircraft Type

6.4 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Programs in 2019

6.5 Nasa Concept Electric Aircraft Programs

6.6 Nasa Future Aircraft Component Case Studies

6.6.1 Nasa Future Aircraft Electric Machines

6.6.2 Nasa Future Aircraft Converters

6.6.3 Nasa Future Aircraft Materials

6.6.3.1 Soft Magnetic Materials

6.6.3.2 New Insulation Materials

6.6.3.3 High-Conductivity Copper/Carbon Nanotube Conductor

6.6.3.4 Development of the Superconducting Wire

6.7 Innovation & Patent Registrations

6.8 Impact of Mega-Trend -Sustainable Aviation Fluid



7 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by End-user

7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-users of Aircraft Electrical Systems

7.1.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment

7.1.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)

7.2.1 Post COVID-19 Aircraft Deliveries Are Expected to Drive the Demand for Aircraft Oem End-user Segment

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Post COVID-19 Rise in Aircraft Fleet Size for Maintenance is One of the Driving Factor Fueling the Growth of Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Platform

8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Electrical Systems

8.1.1 Most Impacted Platform Segment

8.1.1.1 Commercial Aviation

8.1.1.2 Business and General Aviation

8.1.2 Least Impacted Platform Segment

8.1.2.1 Military Aviation

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)

8.2.1.1 Advancements in the Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems Are Driving the Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft

8.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

8.2.2.1 Post COVID Increase in Passenger Travel Will Raise the Demand for Wide Body Aircraft

8.2.3 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)

8.2.3.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Drives the Very Large Aircraft Market

8.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

8.2.4.1 Increase in the Use of Fly-By-Wire Technology Fueling the Demand for Regional Transport Aircraft, Worldwide

8.3 Military Aviation

8.3.1 Fighter Jets

8.3.1.1 Growing Procurement of Fighter Jets Due to Increasing Military Budgets

8.3.2 Transport Aircraft

8.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations

8.3.3 Military Helicopters

8.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Helicopters in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations

8.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.3.4.1 Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing

8.4 Business & General Aviation

8.4.1 Business Jets

8.4.1.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe

8.4.2 Helicopters

8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Helicopters for Corporate and Civil Applications



9 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Generation

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Architecture Aircraft Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation Segment

9.3 Power Distribution

9.3.1 the Trend Towards Developing Electrical Components is Influencing the Growth of Power Distribution Segment

9.4 Power Conversion

9.4.1 Increase in Operational Efficiency & Reduction in Total Aircraft System Weight Drive the Demand for Power Conversion

9.5 Energy Storage

9.5.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Battery & Fuel Cell Systems Boosting the Demand for Energy Storage



10 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Generators

10.3 Conversion Devices

10.4 Distribution Devices

10.4.1 Wires & Cables

10.4.1.1 Shift Toward More Electric Aircraft Has Increased Demand for Wires & Cables

10.4.2 Connectors & Connector Accessories

10.4.2.1 Increased Demand for Well-Connected Wiring Systems

10.4.3 Busbars

10.4.3.1 Increased Demand for Efficient Busbars

10.5 Battery Management Systems

10.6 Others



11 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Power Generation Management

11.2.1 Increase in Electrical Power Requirements on Aircraft Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation Management Segment

11.3 Flight Control & Operation

11.3.1 Increasing Use of Hydraulic Power in Aircraft Engines Driving the Flight Control & Operations Segment

11.4 Cabin System

11.4.1 High Investments for Passenger Comfort is a Major Factor Driving the Cabin System Segment

11.5 Configuration Management

11.5.1 Increasing Production of Electrically-Propelled Aircraft is Driving the Configuration Management Segment

11.6 Air Pressurization & Conditioning

11.6.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency Drives the Air Pressurization & Conditioning Segment



12 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Conventional

12.2.1 Transformation from Conventional Combustion Engines to Fully Electric Power Source

12.3 More Electric

12.3.1 the Growing Need to Optimize Aircraft Performance Boosts Growth of the More Electric Aircraft Market

12.3.2 More Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category

12.4 Electric

12.4.1 Hybrid Electric

12.4.1.1 Increased Investments Expected by Nasa in Aircraft Hybrid Electric Technology

12.4.1.2 Hybrid Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category

12.4.2 Fully Electric

12.4.2.1 Increasing Investments Planned for Electrical Systems and Electrical-Intensive Architectures

12.4.2.2 Fully Electric Aircraft Programs, by Category



13 Aircraft Electrical Systems Oem Market, by Region

13.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, by Region

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East

13.6 Rest of the World



14 Aircraft Electrical Systems Aftermarket, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 France

14.3.2 Germany

14.3.3 UK

14.3.4 Italy

14.3.5 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 Russia

14.4.2 Japan

14.4.3 China

14.4.4 India

14.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 Middle East

14.5.1 Israel

14.5.2 Uae

14.5.3 Saudi Arabia

14.5.4 Rest Middle East

14.6 Rest of the World

14.6.1 Latin America

14.6.2 Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

15.2 Oem Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.2.1 Visionary Leaders

15.2.2 Innovators

15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

15.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

15.4 Competitive Scenario

15.4.1 New Product Launches

15.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

15.4.3 Contracts

15.4.4 Agreements, Partnerships, & Joint Ventures



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Safran

16.2 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3 Thales Group

16.4 United Technologies Corporation

16.5 GE Aviation

16.6 Astronics Corporation

16.7 Amphenol Corporation

16.8 Ametek

16.9 Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Group)

16.10 Meggitt

16.11 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

16.12 Hartzell Engine Technologies

16.13 Pbs Aerospace

16.14 Nabtesco Corporation

16.15 Avionic Instruments, LLC

16.16 Radiant Power Corporation

16.17 Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC

16.18 Pioneer Magnetics

16.19 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

16.20 Bae Systems

16.21 Startup/SME Profiles

16.21.1 Delorean Aerospace

16.21.2 Poweroasis

16.21.3 Synergy Aircraft

16.21.4 Zee Aero

16.21.5 Airspacex (Detroit Aircraft Corporation)



17 Aircraft Electrical Systems Adjacent Markets

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Aircraft Electrification Market, by System

17.3 Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems Market, by Component



