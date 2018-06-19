Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ametek, Camp Systems, Meggitt 88, Mtu Aero Engines, Safran Electronics & Defense & United Technologies

The Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of display units, sensors, and engine control unit in various aircrafts.



One trend affecting this market is the use of conditional analytics for predictive maintenance. Conditional analytics is an independent tool that serves as a manufacturer-independent platform for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the efforts to optimize engine repair and maintenance cost. It is vital to achieve success in any industry. It is especially critical in the airline business, considering its low profit margins and unstable economic performance.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the barriers to adoption of technology and equipment. Innovations require substantial backing and support from prominent manufacturers and MRO service providers in the defense market.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE

Segmentation by engine type

Comparison by engine type

Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by engine type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of conditional analytics for predictive maintenance

Growing influence of IoT

Introduction of 3D printing technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



