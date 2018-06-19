Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ametek, Camp Systems, Meggitt 88, Mtu Aero Engines, Safran Electronics & Defense & United Technologies

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of display units, sensors, and engine control unit in various aircrafts.
One trend affecting this market is the use of conditional analytics for predictive maintenance. Conditional analytics is an independent tool that serves as a manufacturer-independent platform for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the efforts to optimize engine repair and maintenance cost. It is vital to achieve success in any industry. It is especially critical in the airline business, considering its low profit margins and unstable economic performance.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the barriers to adoption of technology and equipment. Innovations require substantial backing and support from prominent manufacturers and MRO service providers in the defense market.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE
- Segmentation by engine type
- Comparison by engine type
- Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by engine type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of conditional analytics for predictive maintenance
- Growing influence of IoT
- Introduction of 3D printing technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
