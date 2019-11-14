Global Aircraft Engine Market Size Will Reach 57.28 Billion US$ by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.68% - Valulates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET TRENDS:

The turbofan segment currently holds a significant share in the demand for aircraft engines and may continue to do so over the forecast period. Turbofan engines are most commonly used in the military and commercial sectors. New aircraft programs such as COMAC C919 and Boeing 777X, which are still in service, are powered by turbofan engines of the latest generation.

"The global Aircraft Engine market will reach 57.28 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% during 2019-2025"

With the development of technology, the global average price of Aero-engine is in the decreasing trend, from 3.07 M M USD/Unit in 2011 to 2.91 M M USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Aero-engine is widely used in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts. The most proportion of Aero-engine is Commercial Aircrafts, with a 72% market share in 2015.

The increased need for efficient passenger travel and goods transportation is driving this market's development. Use in the military sector to combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and others also expected to drives the aircraft engines market.

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET OVERVIEW:

An aero-engine or aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multi copter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

TRENDS AFFECTING AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET SHARE

Global aircraft engine market share is anticipated to grow significantly owing to,

Increased aircraft sale

Demand for fuel-efficient engines

REGION WISE ANALYSIS OF AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET

North America has the world's largest aircraft fleet. However, with increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East countries for new aircrafts, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

has the world's largest aircraft fleet. However, with increasing demand in the and countries for new aircrafts, region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be among the primary demand generating countries during this period since both these countries are experiencing significant growth in their air passenger traffic. Also, China is expected to overcome the size of the U.S. fleet in the segment of commercial aircraft within the next four years.

AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET CLASSIFICATION

The Aircraft engine market is classified into three sections based on type, application, and region.

(1) Segments in Aircraft engine market Based on Type

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Piston

(2) Segments in Aircraft engine market Based on Application

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

(3) Segments in Aircraft engine market Based on Production Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

TOP MANUFACTURERS IN AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET

General Electric

Rolls-Royce Holdings

United Technologies Corporation

extron, Inc

Safran SA

Honeywell International

CFM International SA

International Aero Engines AG

Engine Alliance LLC

MTU Aero Engines AG

Others

