Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2018-2022 with Honeywell International, United Technologies, MOOG, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems & Safran Flying High in the Market

The "Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft flight control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
With the increase in size and speed of aircraft, the aerodynamic forces acting on the surfaces increase exponentially. The need for control systems to manage the aircraft against these forces has led to the development of FCSs (FCSs) with complex circuitry (from mechanical to hydraulic to electric).
One trend in the market is incorporation of optical fiber technology in next-generation FCSs. The telecommunication sector highly relies on fiber optic cables as they are lighter in comparison to standard copper wire and carry multiple signals. In addition, they are economical than copper cables and operates without electrical current.
According to the report, one driver in the market is development of multirole aircraft. The preference for multirole combat aircraft is high in comparison to electronic warfare aircraft as they are extensively used for multiple applications including air-to-ground attacks and air-to-air combat. It is characterized by common airframe for multiple tasks.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delays in aircraft delivery. With the technological advances, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are under added pressure to meet the increasing demand, budget constraints, and delivery timelines.
Key vendors
- Honeywell International
- United Technologies
- MOOG
- Rockwell Collins
- BAE Systems
- Safran
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Incorporation of optical fiber technology in next-generation FCSs
- Emerging all-electric aircraft technology
- FCSs with nonlinear and adaptive controls
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Honeywell International
- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES
- MOOG
- Rockwell Collins
- BAE Systems
- Safran
PART 15: APPENDIX
