Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2018-2022 with Honeywell International, United Technologies, MOOG, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems & Safran Flying High in the Market

The global aircraft flight control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



With the increase in size and speed of aircraft, the aerodynamic forces acting on the surfaces increase exponentially. The need for control systems to manage the aircraft against these forces has led to the development of FCSs (FCSs) with complex circuitry (from mechanical to hydraulic to electric).



One trend in the market is incorporation of optical fiber technology in next-generation FCSs. The telecommunication sector highly relies on fiber optic cables as they are lighter in comparison to standard copper wire and carry multiple signals. In addition, they are economical than copper cables and operates without electrical current.



According to the report, one driver in the market is development of multirole aircraft. The preference for multirole combat aircraft is high in comparison to electronic warfare aircraft as they are extensively used for multiple applications including air-to-ground attacks and air-to-air combat. It is characterized by common airframe for multiple tasks.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delays in aircraft delivery. With the technological advances, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are under added pressure to meet the increasing demand, budget constraints, and delivery timelines.



Key vendors

Honeywell International

United Technologies



MOOG

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Safran

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Incorporation of optical fiber technology in next-generation FCSs

Emerging all-electric aircraft technology

FCSs with nonlinear and adaptive controls

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Honeywell International

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

MOOG

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Safran

PART 15: APPENDIX



