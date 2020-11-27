Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft health monitoring system market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) refers to a collection of solutions and techniques that are used for remote monitoring of airplane data. AHMS is primarily used for monitoring the lifecycle of aircraft components and predicting failures or malfunctions, such as over-heating of engines, high vibrations, low oil pressure and hard landing. It uses the real-time data captured through various sensors installed on the aircraft components and involves automated engine trend reporting, remote systems diagnostics and engine/airframe threshold exceedance reporting. The implementation of AHMS also aids in minimizing the overall maintenance and operational costs and detection, diagnosis, prognosis and mitigation of system failures.



Significant growth in the commercial and defense aviation industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, growing need for enhanced situational awareness and increasing instances of aircraft accidents are also creating a positive impact on the demand for this solution. In line with this, there is increasing adoption of connected aircraft solutions to meet the growing requirement for automation and the development of cost-effective maintenance alternatives.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the utilization of wireless sensors to measure in-torque data, flight messengers to monitor maintenance needs and aviation analytics, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the upgradation and replacement of existing aircraft with next-generation systems, along with increasing demand for aircraft health monitoring from the aerospace industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aircraft health monitoring system market to continue to grow during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company), Honeywell Aerospace, Meggitt Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran, SITA N.V., The Boeing Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft health monitoring system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global aircraft health monitoring system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fit?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation time?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft health monitoring system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Subsystem

7.1 Aero-Propulsion

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Avionics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Ancillary Systems

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Aircraft Structures

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Installation

9.1 Onboard

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 On Ground

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Fit

10.1 Linefit

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Retrofit

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Operation Time

11.1 Real-Time

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Non-Real-Time

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Operation Type

12.1 Detection

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Diagnostics

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 United States

13.1.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.1.2 Market Forecast

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.2.1 Market Trends

13.1.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Market Trends

13.2.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2.3 India

13.2.3.1 Market Trends

13.2.3.2 Market Forecast

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Market Trends

13.2.4.2 Market Forecast

13.2.5 Australia

13.2.5.1 Market Trends

13.2.5.2 Market Forecast

13.2.6 Indonesia

13.2.6.1 Market Trends

13.2.6.2 Market Forecast

13.2.7 Others

13.2.7.1 Market Trends

13.2.7.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Market Trends

13.3.1.2 Market Forecast

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Market Trends

13.3.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3.3 United Kingdom

13.3.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.3.2 Market Forecast

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Market Trends

13.3.4.2 Market Forecast

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Market Trends

13.3.5.2 Market Forecast

13.3.6 Russia

13.3.6.1 Market Trends

13.3.6.2 Market Forecast

13.3.7 Others

13.3.7.1 Market Trends

13.3.7.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Latin America

13.4.1 Brazil

13.4.1.1 Market Trends

13.4.1.2 Market Forecast

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.2.1 Market Trends

13.4.2.2 Market Forecast

13.4.3 Others

13.4.3.1 Market Trends

13.4.3.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

13.5.3 Market Forecast



14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.4 Degree of Competition

16.5 Threat of New Entrants

16.6 Threat of Substitutes



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Airbus SE

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.4 GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company)

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Honeywell Aerospace

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5.3 Financials

17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Meggitt PLC

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Rolls-Royce Plc

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.8 Safran

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.9 SITA N.V.

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials

17.3.10 The Boeing Company

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 Financials

17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w682za

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

