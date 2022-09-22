Global Aircraft Interface Device Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Astronics, Carlisle Companies and SCI Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Interface Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Connectivity, Fit Type, and Aircraft Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Interface Device market is projected to reach US$ 354.10 million by 2028 from US$ 174.06 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

There has been significant growth in the commercial aviation industry in the past decade. The airlines in the developed and developing nations are ordering a high number of aircraft to meet the constantly rising air travel demand. Owing to the continuously growing disposable income among the global population, the need for air travel is also increasing rapidly. Commercial air traffic is anticipated to maintain a constant growth rate, despite various challenges, such as rising aviation fuel costs and technical faults causing accidents. These factors are propelling the growth of the aircraft interface device market.



As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global commercial aviation passenger count in 2020 accounted for 1.8 billion, which is expected to rise to 7.8 billion by 2036. According to Boeing's commercial market output report, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the highest revenue-generating region, with a contribution of 33% to the global passenger count in 2019, and it is expected to contribute up to 41% by 2040.

Additionally, the aviation industry is adopting advanced information technologies, which are anticipated to transform the decision-making capability of the industry and make the new implementations faster than before. The aircraft interface devices analysis through the European Federation of Biotechnology (EFB) uses thousands of distinct software algorithms to process radar data and raw flight plans from the ATC air traffic control system (ATC). Pertaining to these benefits, the aircraft interface device market is growing due to increase awareness related to the same.



The transition toward machine learning and increasing use of artificial intelligence to leverage big data is expected to provide the aircraft interface devices with technology to enhance their predictive analysis capabilities. Through these capabilities, the manufacturers are improving the usability of the cockpit EFB and replacing paper charts with computer screens and tablets in the cockpits.

The demand for advanced technology drives the airline industry and demands more integration of such techniques to get a smarter cockpit. The smarter cockpit helps provide better communication with ground support staff, including maintenance and dispatcher's personnel, for making better decisions associated with flight performance and weather avoidance for efficient operations and better fuel efficiency. These factors are further contributing to the growth of the aircraft interface device market.



The key players operating in the global aircraft interface device market profiled in this market study include Thales Group; Honeywell International, Inc.; AMETEK; Boeing; and Collins Aerospace.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Aircraft Interface Device Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.1.1 Large Numbers of Aircraft Manufacturers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.2.3 Threats to Substitutes:

4.2.3.1 Existence of Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems and Flight Tracking Systems

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants:

4.2.4.1 Established Players Capture the Maximum Market

4.2.5 Degree of Competition:

4.2.5.1 Large Number of Well-Established Players with Balanced Financial Status

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Aircraft Interface Device Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Aircraft Fleet Globally

5.1.2 Stimulating Demand for Advanced Technologies across Aircraft Models

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Susceptible to Cyber-Attacks

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Wireless AIDs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Number of Low-Cost Carriers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and restraints

6. Aircraft Interface Device Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Aircraft Interface Device Market Global Overview

6.2 Aircraft Interface Device Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis - by Platform

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Interface Device Market Breakdown, by Platform, 2021 and 2028

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Aircraft Interface Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software: Aircraft Interface Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis - by Connectivity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Interface Device Market, by Connectivity (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Wired

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Wired: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Wireless

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Wireless: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis - by Fit Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aircraft Interface Device Market, by Fit Type (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Line Fit

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Line Fit: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retrofit

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retrofit: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis - by Aircraft Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Aircraft Interface Device Market, by Aircraft Type (2021 and 2028)

10.3 Fixed Wing

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Fixed Wing: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Rotary Wing

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Rotary Wing: Aircraft Interface Device Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Aircraft Interface Device Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Aircraft Interface Device Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 North America COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1.2 Europe COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1.3 APAC COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1.4 MEA COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1.5 South America COVID-19 Impact Analysis

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Boeing

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Collins Aerospace

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Teledyne Controls LLC.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Thales Group

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Viasat, Inc.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Anuvu

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Astronics Corporation

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 SCI Technology, Inc.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

