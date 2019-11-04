Global Aircraft Landing Gear Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027: Future Landing Gear Technologies will Drive the Growth in Coming Years

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Landing Gear Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Aircraft Type; Gear Arrangement; Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft landing gear market accounted for US$ 11.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 20.60 Bn in 2027.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook of the global aviation industry is expected to drive the demand for aircraft landing gear worldwide. However, the challenges related to landing gear design and development may restrain the future growth of the aircraft landing gear market.

Despite these limitations, the increasing popularity of low cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the aircraft landing gear market during the forecast period Some of the leading players in aircraft landing gear market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe.

Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous contracts from commercial and military aircraft manufacturers. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the aircraft landing gear market.

The aircraft landing gear market has been segmented on the basis of aircraft type, gear arrangement, type, end-user, and geography. Based on aircraft type, the market has been segmented into airplanes and helicopters. Airplanes segment represented the largest share of the overall market throughout the forecast period, however, helicopters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. Based on gear arrangement, the aircraft landing gear market has been segmented into tricycle, tandem, and tail wheel.

In 2018, tricycle contributed a substantial share in the global aircraft landing gear market followed by tail wheel and tandem respectively. The market is further segmented on the basis of type into main and nose type; and on the basis of end-user into commercial and armed forces.

North America held the largest share of the aircraft landing gear market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It has contributed more than 40% to the overall revenue of the aircraft landing gear market in the year 2018. Europe and the Asia Pacific held the second and third position in the global aircraft landing gear market in 2018 with market shares of >25% and >15%, respectively.

The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the aircraft landing gear market players during 2019-2027.

Some of the players present in aircraft landing gear market are SAFRAN S.A., Liebherr Group, Hroux-Devtek Inc., Collins Aerospace, Triumph Group Inc., CIRCOR International, Inc., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, AAR Corp., and Magellan Aerospace Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Landscape



4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Aircraft Landing Gear Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Positive growth outlook of the global aviation industry is expected to boost the aircraft landing gear demand

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Challenges related to landing gear design and development may restrain the future growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing popularity of low cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs) to provide growth opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Future landing gear technologies will drive the growth in coming years

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Aircraft Landing Gear Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players

7. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Market Breakdown, By Aircraft Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Helicopters

7.4 Airplanes

8. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis - By Gear Arrangement

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Market Breakdown, By Gear Arrangement, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Tricycle

8.4 Tandem

8.5 Tail Wheel

9. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Main Landing Gear

9.4 Nose Landing Gear

10. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Armed Forces

11. Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Industry Landscape



12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development

13. Aircraft Landing Gear Market - Company Profiles

Safran S.A.

Liebherr Group

Hroux-Devtek, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

AAR Corp.

Triumph Group Inc.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

