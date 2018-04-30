Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2018-2022 with GKN, Hroux-Devtek, Liebherr, Safran & United Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft landing gear systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2017-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global aircraft landing gear systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the aircraft landing gear system used in commercial, military, and business jets. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In addition, the landing gear supports the aircraft when it is on the ground and allows it to taxi without damage. The landing gear system consists of shock absorbing equipment, cowling, fairings, retraction mechanisms, controls, structural members, and warning devices.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is need for lightweight aircraft landing gear systems. One trend that is affecting the market is preference for electric taxiing system. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is delay in aircraft deliveries hinder the growth of component market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- GKN
- Hroux-Devtek
- Liebherr
- Safran
- United Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANDING GEAR LOCATION
Comparison by landing gear location
Main landing gear - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Nose landing gear - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by landing gear location
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE
Comparison by aircraft type
Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Business jet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by aircraft type
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANDING GEAR ARRANGEMENT
Tandem landing gear
Tail wheel-type landing gear
Tricycle-type landing gear
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
Preference for electric taxiing system
Development of electric brake systems
Emergence of additive manufacturing in aerospace industry
Self-extension of landing gears under emergency
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
