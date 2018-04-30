Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2018-2022 with GKN, Hroux-Devtek, Liebherr, Safran & United Technologies Dominating

The global aircraft landing gear systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2017-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global aircraft landing gear systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the aircraft landing gear system used in commercial, military, and business jets. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



In addition, the landing gear supports the aircraft when it is on the ground and allows it to taxi without damage. The landing gear system consists of shock absorbing equipment, cowling, fairings, retraction mechanisms, controls, structural members, and warning devices.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is need for lightweight aircraft landing gear systems. One trend that is affecting the market is preference for electric taxiing system. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is delay in aircraft deliveries hinder the growth of component market.



Key vendors



GKN

Hroux-Devtek

Liebherr

Safran

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANDING GEAR LOCATION

Comparison by landing gear location

Main landing gear - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Nose landing gear - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by landing gear location



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Comparison by aircraft type

Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Business jet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by aircraft type



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANDING GEAR ARRANGEMENT

Tandem landing gear

Tail wheel-type landing gear

Tricycle-type landing gear



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 15: MARKET TRENDS



Preference for electric taxiing system

Development of electric brake systems

Emergence of additive manufacturing in aerospace industry

Self-extension of landing gears under emergency



PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



