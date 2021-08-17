Global Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2021-2028 - Increasing Need for Efficient Airplanes have Resulted in Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Leasing Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Aircraft Type; By Lease Type; By Region, Market Size & Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft leasing market size is expected to reach USD 539.68 billion by 2028



The increased air travel rate is fuming the demand for airplanes, leading to huge traction in the aircraft leasing industry. Airplanes are leased for a substantial fee depending upon the type of lease, dry or wet. In dry renting, the lessor offers the airplane without crew members while in wet renting airplanes are offered along with the trained crew, maintenance, and insurance.



The demand for airplane leasing has increased owing to increasing air traffic, and rising regulations. The growth in the global aviation industry and the increasing need for efficient airplanes have resulted in industry growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the airplane leasing industry during the forecast period.



The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry trends and growth prospects of the industry, 2021-2028. Europe generated the highest revenue in the airplane rental industry in 2020 owing to high disposable income and living standards in the region. The development of new aircraft, increase in air traffic, operation of efficient commercial airplanes, and technological advancements have resulted in increasing adoption of airplane renting in the region.



The global airplane rental industry is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other industry leaders to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.



The leading companies profiled in the report include Boeing Capital Corporation, Aviation Capital Group, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, BBAM LLC., International Lease Finance Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, GE Capital Aviation Services, AerCap, CIT Aerospace, Inc., and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Aircraft leasing Market Insights

3.1. Aircraft leasing - Industry snapshot

3.2. Aircraft leasing - Regulatory Framework

3.3. Aircraft leasing Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Aircraft leasing - Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Aircraft Leasing Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Aircraft Leasing Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Aircraft leasing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's Five Force

3.5. Aircraft leasing Market PEST Analysis, 2019

3.6. Aircraft leasing Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Aircraft leasing Industry Trends

3.8. Company Market Share Analysis



4. Aircraft Leasing Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 by Lease Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Dry Lease

4.3. Wet Lease



5. Aircraft Leasing Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 by Aircraft Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Wide-Body Aircraft

5.3. Narrow-Body Aircraft



6. Aircraft Leasing Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Russia

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. South Korea

6.4.5. Australia

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. UAE

6.6.2. Saudi Arabia

6.6.3. South America



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Overview

7.2. Financials

7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4. Recent Developments

Boeing Capital Corporation

Aviation Capital Group

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

BBAM LLC.

International Lease Finance Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

GE Capital Aviation Services

AerCap

CIT Aerospace Inc.

