Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Component Replacement & Rigging, Defect Rectification, Engine & APU & Aircraft on Ground

The aircraft line maintenance market is projected to grow from USD 19.23 Billion in 2018 to USD 23.50 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2018 to 2023.



The growth of the aircraft line maintenance market across the globe can be attributed to the increasing number of flights per aircraft, rising number of new aircraft deliveries from OEMs, and increasing requirement for carrying out repair and maintenance of the existing aircraft fleets of airlines.



Based on service, the aircraft line maintenance market has been segmented into component replacement & rigging service, defect rectification service, engine & APU service, Aircraft on Ground (AOG) service, and line station setup & management service. The component replacement & rigging service segment is projected to lead the aircraft line maintenance market during the forecast period.



The increased demand for component replacement & rigging services by various airlines for the replacement of their existing legacy aircraft systems is driving the growth of the component replacement & rigging service segment of the aircraft line maintenance market. The component replacement & rigging service segment has been further classified into hydraulic leak rectification, structural repairs, landing gear replacement & removal, windshield changes, and avionics repairs.



Based on type, the aircraft line maintenance market has been segmented into transit checks and routine checks. The routine checks type segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the transit checks segment from 2018 to 2023. Routine checks of an aircraft comprise maintenance pre-flight checks, post-flight checks, service checks, overnight checks, and weekly checks.



When an aircraft completes 155 hours of flight, it goes for fill or change of oils and fluids such as hydraulic fluid, starter oil, engine oil, and generator drive fluids. As the number of flights per aircraft is rising, it is projected to lead to an increased requirement for routine checks of aircraft.



Based on aircraft type, the aircraft line maintenance market has been segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Regional Aircraft (RA), and others. The wide body aircraft type segment of the aircraft line maintenance market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased the number of deliveries of new wide body aircraft across the globe.



Wide body aircraft are jet carriers with a fuselage, which is sufficiently wide enough to accommodate two traveler walkways. These aircraft are twin-aisle aircraft, with at least seven seats abreast. Aircraft series such as A330 series, A350 series, B767 series, B787 series, and B777 series are included under the wide body aircraft type segment of the aircraft line maintenance market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

4.2 Engine & APU Service Segment, By Type

4.3 Europe Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Type

4.4 Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Global Fleet Size Due to Rise in Global Air Passenger Traffic

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Number of Aviation Accidents Increasing the Importance of Line Maintenance Activities

5.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Connected Aircraft to Analyze Predictive, Prescriptive, and Condition-Based Maintenance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Manpower in the Aviation Mro Industry

5.2.2.2 Lack of Common Data Standards and Risks Associated With Cybersecurity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Big Data Analytics By Service Providers

5.2.3.2 Increasing Upgradation and Replacement of Old Aircraft With New Generation Aircraft

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance With Stringent Aviation Regulations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Advancements in the Line Maintenance Industry

6.2.1 Drone Inspections

6.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.3 Adaptive Manufacturing in the Aviation Industry

6.2.4 Adoption of Mro Software



7 Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Component Replacement & Rigging Service

7.2.1 Hydraulic Leak Rectification

7.2.2 Structural Repairs

7.2.3 Landing Gear Replacement & Removal

7.2.4 Windshield Changes

7.2.5 Avionics Repairs

7.3 Engine & APU Service

7.3.1 Boroscope Inspection

7.3.2 Engine Cleaning & Washing

7.3.3 Engine & APU Changes

7.3.4 Engine Run-Up

7.4 Line Station Setup & Management Service

7.5 Defect Rectification Service

7.6 Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service



8 Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transit Checks

8.3 Routine Checks



9 Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

9.2.1 A320 Series

9.2.2 B737 Series

9.2.3 B757 Series

9.3 Wide Body Aircraft

9.3.1 A330 Series

9.3.2 A350 Series

9.3.3 B767 Series

9.3.4 B777 Series

9.3.5 B787 Series

9.4 Very Large Body Aircraft

9.4.1 B747 Series

9.4.2 A380 Series

9.5 Regional Aircraft

9.5.1 Bombardier 170/175/190/195

9.5.2 ATR 42/72

9.5.3 Bombardier Crj Series

9.5.4 Embraer 135/140/145

9.5.5 Bombardier Dash 8-100/200/300

9.5.6 Beechcraft 1900

9.5.7 Saab 340



10 Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Traditional Line Maintenance

10.3 Digital Line Maintenance



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Contracts

12.2.2 New Product Launches

12.2.3 Expansions

12.2.4 Partnerships

12.2.5 Agreements



13 Company Profiles



British Airways

Delta Air Lines

Lufthansa

SIA Engineering Company

United Airlines

ANA Line Maintenance Technics

AMECO

Avia Solutions Group

BCT Aviation Maintenance

HAECO

Monarch Aircraft Engineering

Nayak Group

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance

SR Technics

STS Aviation Group

Turkish Airlines

