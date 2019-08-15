Global Aircraft Seat Material Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Seat Material Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Seat Material Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing use of composite materials in the aerospace industry, advancements in rocket motors for ejection seats and high demand in emerging markets.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



By the Product & Services, the market is segmented into data analysis software and workbenches, data analysis services and cloud computing.



Based on the Material Types, the market is fragmented into steel, plastic molding, kevlar, fiberglass, carbon-fiber composites, carbon steel and aluminum frame. The Plastic Molding is further sub-divided into polycarbonate, plastazote, decorative vinyls and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. The Carbon Steel is further sub-bifurcated into precipitation and transformation-hardening steels, low alloy steels, intermediate alloy steels, high-alloy steels and austenitic stainless steel.



On the basis of the Cushion Filling Material Type, the market is classified into silicone, polyurethane, polyethylene, neoprene, fire-blocking textiles and ethafoam.



With respect to the Aircraft Type, the market is segregated into small wide body aircraft, single aisle aircraft, regional transport aircraft, medium wide-body aircraft and large wide body aircraft.



On the Contrary of the Seating Class, the market is bifurcated into suite class, premium economy class, first class, economy class and business class.



The Upholsteries, the market is divided into wool blend, polyester, leather, flame retardant nylon and flame retardant cotton.



By the Application, the market is segmented into military aircraft, commercial aircraft and civil aircraft.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Use Of Composite Materials In The Aerospace Industry

3.1.2 Advancements in rocket motors for ejection seats

3.1.3 High Demand in Emerging Markets

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Material Types

4.1 Steel

4.2 Plastic Molding

4.2.1 Polycarbonate

4.2.2 Plastazote

4.2.3 Decorative Vinyls

4.2.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

4.3 Kevlar

4.4 Fiberglass

4.5 Carbon-Fiber Composites

4.6 Carbon Steel

4.6.1 Precipitation and Transformation-Hardening Steels

4.6.2 Low Alloy Steels

4.6.3 Intermediate Alloy Steels

4.6.4 High-Alloy Steels

4.6.5 Austenitic Stainless Steel

4.7 Aluminum Frame



5 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Cushion Filling Material Type

5.1 Silicone

5.2 Polyurethane

5.3 Polyethylene

5.4 Neoprene

5.5 Fire-Blocking Textiles

5.6 Ethafoam



6 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Aircraft Type

6.1 Small Wide Body Aircraft

6.2 Single AISLE Aircraft

6.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

6.4 Medium Wide-Body Aircraft

6.5 Large Wide Body Aircraft



7 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Seating Class

7.1 Suite Class

7.2 Premium Economy Class

7.3 First Class

7.4 Economy Class

7.5 Business Class



8 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Upholsteries

8.1 Wool Blend

8.2 Polyester

8.2.1 Flame Retardant Polyester

8.3 Leather

8.3.1 TEC Leather

8.3.2 Genuine Leather

8.3.3 Artificial Leather

8.4 Flame Retardant Nylon

8.5 Flame Retardant Cotton



9 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Application

9.1 Military Aircraft

9.2 Commercial Aircraft

9.3 Civil Aircraft



10 Aircraft Seat Material Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA

9.2 ZIM FLUGSITZ GMBH

9.3 TSI Aviation Seats

9.4 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

9.5 Thales Group

9.6 Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH

9.7 Ki Holdings Co

9.8 JAMCO Aircraft Interiors Company

9.9 HAECO Americas

9.10 EXPLISEAT SAS

9.11 EADS SOGERMA

9.12 B/E Aerospace

9.13 AEROSEATING Technologies LLC



