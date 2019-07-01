Global Aircraft Sensors Market 2019-2027: Analysis on Turboshaft, Turboprop, and Turbofan

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Sensors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include initiation of wireless sensors in avionics, growing approval of UAVs by defense and military, and influence of IoT on sensor market.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Product

4.1 Turboshaft

4.2 Turboprop

4.3 Turbofan



5 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Torque

5.2 Temperature

5.3 Speed

5.4 Smoke Detection

5.5 Radar

5.6 Proximity

5.7 Pressure

5.8 Position & Displacement

5.9 Pitot Tube

5.10 Pitot Probes

5.11 Level

5.12 Gyroscopes

5.13 Global Positioning System (GPS)

5.14 Force

5.15 Flow

5.16 Angle-Of-Attack (AOA)

5.17 Altimeter

5.18 Air Data Boom

5.19 Accelerometers

5.20 Other Sensors



6 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Platform

6.1 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

6.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

6.3 Fixed-Wing



7 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Wireless Sensors

7.2 Wired Sensors



8 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Application

8.1 Landing Gear, Wheels, & Brakes

8.2 Interior

8.3 Fuel, Hydraulic, & Pneumatic Systems

8.4 Fluid Conveyance

8.5 Flight Deck & Flight Controls

8.6 Engines, Cross

8.7 Doors & Slides

8.8 Cockpit

8.9 Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

8.10 Airframe

8.11 Air Pressure Level Detection

8.12 Other Applications



9 Aircraft Sensors Market, By End User

9.1 Aftermarket

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



10 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 General Electric Company

12.2 Thales Group

12.3 The Raytheon Company

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.6 Eaton Corporation

12.7 Ametek Inc.

12.8 Zodiac Aerospace

12.9 UTC Aerospace Systems

12.10 Safran Electronics & Defense

12.11 Meggitt PLC

12.12 Lord Sensing-Stellar Technology

12.13 Esterline Technologies Corporation

12.14 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

12.15 Crane Aerospace



