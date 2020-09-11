Global Airline IT Market to 2025: Focus on Airlines Undertaking Enterprise-wide DT Strategies, Integration of Data Sets to the Airline Ecosystem, Migrating Workloads, Optimization & Cyber Security
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Airline IT Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The major challenge for airlines is their dependence on legacy systems for their critical IT needs. Solution providers are developing digital solutions that will enable airlines to overcome this challenge and help them grow in their DT endeavors. The airline industry has faced numerous cyber threats over the past couple of years and such incidents have brought the focus of leaders to cybersecurity.
In such a scenario, airlines are trying to navigate their way in the new digital age, where protection of personal data is of high priority to passengers and governments are getting stricter on data regulation policies. Optimization of operations and hyper-personalization are key areas of focus for airlines globally. Growth in public awareness about climate change has put the aviation industry in the crossfires of a global backlash regarding the emissions levels that harm the environment.
The industry is tackling this challenge by investing in alternate sustainable fuels, electric propulsions, etc. However, these measures will only be realized and implemented over the very long term. Currently, airlines are implementing solutions that are integrated with ML algorithms that can optimize operations, delivering reduced costs and emissions.
Customers are becoming more mobile and are always online and connected. Their experience in other aspects of life such as retail shopping, business, and even relationships are served in an intelligent manner curated to their preferences. Airlines are trying to reach the level of personalization provided by such industries to gain more of the opportunity in ancillary products by pitching the right product to potential passengers at the right time. Numerous start-ups in various stages of growth are developing niche technologies that can improve the particular processes of an airline. Airlines and solution providers are partnering and investing in these start-ups to support their digital growth.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current market for airline information technology, and how will it change by 2025?
- What are the various segments making up the airline IT market? How much does each segment contribute to the overall airline IT market and how will the composition change by 2025?
- What are the major digital trends on which airlines are focusing on? How do airlines plan to solve their pain points by using digital technologies?
- Who are the key solution providers in the market, and how are they responding to the new trends in the airline industry?
- Who are the disruptors in this area, and how will they impact the current market for the incumbent solutions providers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Introduction
- Market Definitions
- Definitions - Airline IT Projects
- Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Airline IT Segmentation
- Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Full-Service Carriers
- Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Hybrid Carriers
- Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Low-Cost Carriers
- Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Logistics Carriers
- Key Airline IT Projects - Impact on Profitability
- Impact of Key IT Projects on Revenue and Expenses
- Connected Aviation - Key IT Projects and Products in Airlines
- Impact of Key IT Products (Software) on Revenue and Expenses
- Airline IT Landscape - Key Areas Contributing to the Revenue
4. Drivers and Restraints - Airline IT Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. COVID-19 Impact - The Black Swan Event
- Impact on Aviation Industry
- Impact on Airline IT
- Current State of Airlines
6. Market Trends - Airline IT Market
- Trend 1 - Airlines Undertaking Enterprise-wide DT Strategies
- Trend 2 - Integration of Data Sets to the Airline Ecosystem
- Schematic Flow of Operational Data Platforms
- Schematic Flow of Commercial Data Platforms
- Trend 3 - Migrating Workloads to the Cloud
- Global Cloud Adoption Rate
- Global Cloud Adoption by Segment, 2019
- Global Cloud Adoption by Key Vendors, 2019
- Trend 4 - Cyber Security
- Major Cyber Security Incidents at Airlines
- Trend 5 - Optimization of Airline Operations
7. Technology Trends - Airline IT Market
- Adoption Rate of Key Technologies
- Technologies in Focus for Airlines
- Key Technologies - Airline Applications
- Case Study - IoT and Big Data Analytics
- Case Study - AI and AR/VR
- Case Study - Blockchain and Robotics
- Case Study - Drone and 3D Printing
8. Forecasts and Trends - Airline IT Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Airline IT Revenue Forecast - COVID-19 Impact
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Airline IT Revenue Forecast by Business Model - COVID-19 Impact
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - COVID-19 Impact
- Revenue Forecast by Region - COVID-19 Impact
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
9. Competitive Analysis - Airline IT Market
- Market Share of Key Airline IT Solution Providers
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Snapshot of Major Solution Providers
- Airline IT Supplier Landscape - 2019
- Start-ups Disrupting the Airline IT Ecosystem
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Disruption Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Personalizing Digital Passenger Experience at Every Touch Point
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Development of Operational Data Platforms
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. IT Infrastructure Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- IT Infrastructure - Component Details
12. Operational IT Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Operational IT - Component Details
13. Commercial IT Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Commercial IT - Component Details
- Other Areas of Focus for Airline Commercial IT Systems
14. Core Airline IT Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Core Airline IT - Component Details
15. Passenger Service System Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Passenger Service System - Component Details
- Distribution Models
16. Corporate IT Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Corporate IT - Component Details
17. COVID-19 Impact - Digital Opportunities
- High-priority Digital Areas
- Operational Efficiency
18. Company Profiles - Software Solution Providers
- Amadeus
- Datalex
- IBS Software Services
- Jeppesen
- Lufthansa Systems
- Navblue
- PROS
- SITA
- Sabre
- Swiss Aviation Software
- Travelport
- Travelsky
- Unisys
19. Company Profiles - Start-ups
- Start-ups - Operational IT
- Start-ups - Commercial IT
- Start-ups - Core Airline IT
- Start-ups - Corporate IT
- Start-ups - Infrastructure IT/Passenger Service Systems
