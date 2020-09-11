Global Airline IT Market to 2025: Focus on Airlines Undertaking Enterprise-wide DT Strategies, Integration of Data Sets to the Airline Ecosystem, Migrating Workloads, Optimization & Cyber Security

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Airline IT Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major challenge for airlines is their dependence on legacy systems for their critical IT needs. Solution providers are developing digital solutions that will enable airlines to overcome this challenge and help them grow in their DT endeavors. The airline industry has faced numerous cyber threats over the past couple of years and such incidents have brought the focus of leaders to cybersecurity.



In such a scenario, airlines are trying to navigate their way in the new digital age, where protection of personal data is of high priority to passengers and governments are getting stricter on data regulation policies. Optimization of operations and hyper-personalization are key areas of focus for airlines globally. Growth in public awareness about climate change has put the aviation industry in the crossfires of a global backlash regarding the emissions levels that harm the environment.



The industry is tackling this challenge by investing in alternate sustainable fuels, electric propulsions, etc. However, these measures will only be realized and implemented over the very long term. Currently, airlines are implementing solutions that are integrated with ML algorithms that can optimize operations, delivering reduced costs and emissions.

Customers are becoming more mobile and are always online and connected. Their experience in other aspects of life such as retail shopping, business, and even relationships are served in an intelligent manner curated to their preferences. Airlines are trying to reach the level of personalization provided by such industries to gain more of the opportunity in ancillary products by pitching the right product to potential passengers at the right time. Numerous start-ups in various stages of growth are developing niche technologies that can improve the particular processes of an airline. Airlines and solution providers are partnering and investing in these start-ups to support their digital growth.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market for airline information technology, and how will it change by 2025?

What are the various segments making up the airline IT market? How much does each segment contribute to the overall airline IT market and how will the composition change by 2025?

What are the major digital trends on which airlines are focusing on? How do airlines plan to solve their pain points by using digital technologies?

Who are the key solution providers in the market, and how are they responding to the new trends in the airline industry?

Who are the disruptors in this area, and how will they impact the current market for the incumbent solutions providers?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Introduction

Market Definitions

Definitions - Airline IT Projects

Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Overview

Market Overview - Airline IT Segmentation

Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Full-Service Carriers

Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Hybrid Carriers

Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Low-Cost Carriers

Percent of IT Expenditure by Segment - Logistics Carriers

Key Airline IT Projects - Impact on Profitability

Impact of Key IT Projects on Revenue and Expenses

Connected Aviation - Key IT Projects and Products in Airlines

Impact of Key IT Products (Software) on Revenue and Expenses

Airline IT Landscape - Key Areas Contributing to the Revenue

4. Drivers and Restraints - Airline IT Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. COVID-19 Impact - The Black Swan Event

Impact on Aviation Industry

Impact on Airline IT

Current State of Airlines

6. Market Trends - Airline IT Market

Trend 1 - Airlines Undertaking Enterprise-wide DT Strategies

Trend 2 - Integration of Data Sets to the Airline Ecosystem

Schematic Flow of Operational Data Platforms

Schematic Flow of Commercial Data Platforms

Trend 3 - Migrating Workloads to the Cloud

Global Cloud Adoption Rate

Global Cloud Adoption by Segment, 2019

Global Cloud Adoption by Key Vendors, 2019

Trend 4 - Cyber Security

Major Cyber Security Incidents at Airlines

Trend 5 - Optimization of Airline Operations

7. Technology Trends - Airline IT Market

Adoption Rate of Key Technologies

Technologies in Focus for Airlines

Key Technologies - Airline Applications

Case Study - IoT and Big Data Analytics

Case Study - AI and AR/VR

Case Study - Blockchain and Robotics

Case Study - Drone and 3D Printing

8. Forecasts and Trends - Airline IT Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Total Airline IT Revenue Forecast - COVID-19 Impact

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Airline IT Revenue Forecast by Business Model - COVID-19 Impact

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - COVID-19 Impact

Revenue Forecast by Region - COVID-19 Impact

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

9. Competitive Analysis - Airline IT Market

Market Share of Key Airline IT Solution Providers

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Snapshot of Major Solution Providers

Airline IT Supplier Landscape - 2019

Start-ups Disrupting the Airline IT Ecosystem

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Disruption Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Personalizing Digital Passenger Experience at Every Touch Point

Growth Opportunity 3 - Development of Operational Data Platforms

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. IT Infrastructure Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

IT Infrastructure - Component Details

12. Operational IT Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

Operational IT - Component Details

13. Commercial IT Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

Commercial IT - Component Details

Other Areas of Focus for Airline Commercial IT Systems

14. Core Airline IT Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

Core Airline IT - Component Details

15. Passenger Service System Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

Passenger Service System - Component Details

Distribution Models

16. Corporate IT Segment Analysis

Segment Overview

Corporate IT - Component Details

17. COVID-19 Impact - Digital Opportunities

High-priority Digital Areas

Operational Efficiency

18. Company Profiles - Software Solution Providers



Amadeus

Datalex

IBS Software Services

Jeppesen

Lufthansa Systems

Navblue

PROS

SITA

Sabre

Swiss Aviation Software

Travelport

Travelsky

Unisys

19. Company Profiles - Start-ups

Start-ups - Operational IT

Start-ups - Commercial IT

Start-ups - Core Airline IT

Start-ups - Corporate IT

Start-ups - Infrastructure IT/Passenger Service Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cepg5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

