Global Airport Asset Tracking Market Analysis 2020: The Installed Base of Airport Asset Tracking Systems will Reach 0.5 Million Units in 2024

An increasing number of companies have introduced asset tracking and management solutions which can be used to keep track of airport assets and improve the efficiency of ground handling operations and maintenance routines. This report estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was over 0.2 million units in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach close to 0.5 million units worldwide in 2024. This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments. The definition of an airport asset tracking solution covers systems based on various technologies including conventional cellular-based IoT connectivity and emerging low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology as well as proprietary radio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



The airport asset tracking market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused exclusively on tracking and management solutions for specific airport assets, to companies that offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for the aviation sector, and more general telematics players that also serve other industries. The analyst ranks Undagrid (GSEtrack), Quantum Aviation Solutions, Resonate MP4 (XOPS) and ADVEEZ as the leading vendors of airport asset tracking solutions in terms of an installed base. Both Undagrid and Quantum have installed bases exceeding 10,000 active units each. Additional major players include Targa Telematics and Sensolus, which both partner with the GSE rental company TCR Group, as well as INFORM, Pinnacle (iMATS) and Smarter Asset Management (SAM). Pinnacle notably partners with Honeywell which has signed a major agreement with Swissport to deploy ground handling services jointly developed together with Pinnacle. SAM has, in turn, signed a global contract with Menzies Aviation to roll out telematics. Other players active in the airport asset tracking space include Litum IoT, EC2E, DigiMobi, Ctrack (Inseego), Tri-Logical, Transpoco, Katlyn International, Speedshield Technologies, SpaceTeam, Geotab, and the Ortus Group, all having installed bases of at least 1,000 units each.



The Airport Asset Tracking Market is the third consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the global market for asset tracking in the aviation sector.



Companies Mentioned



ADVEEZ

Astrata Group

Blackhawk

C2E

Ctrack (Inseego)

DigiMobi

Geotab

Hoopo

Katlyn International

Litum IoT

NFORM

Pinnacle (iMATS)

PowerFleet

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Resonate MP4 (XOPS)

Sensolus

Simplytrak

Smarter Asset Management (SAM)

SpaceTeam

Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

Targa Telematics

TelliQ

The Ortus Group

Transpoco

Tri-Logical Technologies

Trimble

Undagrid (GSEtrack)

Verizon Connect

VisionTrack

