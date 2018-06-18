Global Airport Information Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: The Rise of Grade I and Grade II Airports in Emerging Economies

The Global Automotive Exhaust System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Scope of the Report

Based on cost, market is classified into operation cost, procurement cost and integration cost.

Depending on software, market is divided into non-passenger systems and passenger systems.

In terms of airport size, market is fragmented into class-D airports, class-C airports, class-B airports and class-A airports.

By solution type, market is segmented into management and airport operational database (AODB), airport operations, passenger processing, public address (P.A.) system, flight information display system (FIDS), airport information, baggage processing, resource management solutions, departure control system and other solution types.

Other Solution Types segment is further sub-segmented by display controller, billings and crew management.

In airport category, market is segregated into releiver airport, commercial service airports and cargo service airport.

Commercial Service Airports segment is further sub-segmented by primary service airport and non-primary service airport.

On basis of application, market is segmented into terminal side and airside.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmbH

Intersystems Pty. Ltd.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

SITA

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

INFORM GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corporation

VELATIA S.L.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Exelis

CGI

Airport Information Systems

IBM

Ikusi SA

