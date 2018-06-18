Global Airport Information Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: The Rise of Grade I and Grade II Airports in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Airport Information Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include evolution of biometric and genetic profiling, increase demand in personal mobile ecosystems, rise of grade I and grade II airports in the emerging economies and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- Based on cost, market is classified into operation cost, procurement cost and integration cost.
- Depending on software, market is divided into non-passenger systems and passenger systems.
- In terms of airport size, market is fragmented into class-D airports, class-C airports, class-B airports and class-A airports.
- By solution type, market is segmented into management and airport operational database (AODB), airport operations, passenger processing, public address (P.A.) system, flight information display system (FIDS), airport information, baggage processing, resource management solutions, departure control system and other solution types.
- Other Solution Types segment is further sub-segmented by display controller, billings and crew management.
- In airport category, market is segregated into releiver airport, commercial service airports and cargo service airport.
- Commercial Service Airports segment is further sub-segmented by primary service airport and non-primary service airport.
- On basis of application, market is segmented into terminal side and airside.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Airport Information Systems Market, By Cost
5 Airport Information Systems Market, By Software
6 Airport Information Systems Market, By Airport Size
7 Airport Information Systems Market, By Solution Type
8 Airport Information Systems Market, By Airport Category
9 Airport Information Systems Market, By Application
10 Airport Information Systems Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmbH
- Intersystems Pty. Ltd.
- Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- SITA
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- INFORM GmbH
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- VELATIA S.L.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Exelis
- CGI
- Airport Information Systems
- IBM
- Ikusi SA
