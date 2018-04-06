Global Airport IT Spending Market 2018-2022 - Need for Real-time Wait Time Monitoring Systems

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Airport IT Spending Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airport IT spending market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end-users
Airport IT typically involves refining as well as monitoring and regulating of airport infrastructure, including airfields, terminals, and roadways. This ensures the smooth flow of passengers between baggage counters, airplanes, automobiles, taxi, and rental cars.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting market Efforts by airports to enhance the customer experience. One trend that is affecting market Focus on establishing high-end cybersecurity at airports. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market High initial investment and increasing IT complexity
Key vendors
- Amadeus IT Group
- RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS
- Rockwell Collins
- SITA Airport IT
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by solution
- Comparison by end-user
- Operational system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Administrative system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Passenger processing system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Focus on establishing high-end cybersecurity at airports
- Rise in demand for cloud-based CRM
- Need for real-time wait time monitoring systems
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kc3skm/global_airport_it?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airport-it-spending-market-2018-2022---need-for-real-time-wait-time-monitoring-systems-300625562.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article