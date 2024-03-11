Global Airport Retailing Market Report 2023-2024 and 2028: Focus on Perfumes & Cosmetics, Fashion & Accessories, Liquor & Tobacco, and Food & Confectionery

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Retailing Market (2023-2028) by Type, Airport Size, Category, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airport Retailing Market is estimated to be USD 29.7 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 53.41 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.45%.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Airport Retailing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Airport Retailing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Airport Retailing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Tourism

4.1.2 Products Availability at Lower Prices

4.1.3 Retail Promotion at Airports

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Political Unrest

4.2.2 Stringent Government Rules & Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Steep Fall in Jet Fuel Prices

4.3.2 Increasing Customer Experience at Airports

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Presence of Downtown Retail Stores



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Airport Retailing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Retailer

6.3 Department Store

6.4 Specialty Retailer

6.5 Supermarkets



7 Global Airport Retailing Market, By Airport Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Airport

7.3 Medium Airport

7.4 Small Airport



8 Global Airport Retailing Market, By Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Perfumes & Cosmetics

8.3 Fashion & Accessories

8.4 Liquor & Tobacco

8.5 Food & Confectionery

8.6 Other Categories

Company Profiles

Altran (Capgemini)

Amazon Web Services

Axellio

Azion Technologies

Cisco Systems

ClearBlade

Dell

Digi International

Edge Intelligence

Foghorn Systems

GE Digital

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Litmus Automation

Microsoft

Nokia

Saguna Networks

